menu

First Look: Just Be Kitchen Now Cooking Up Paleo Breakfast and Lunch

Cattivella Set to Open Today as Eastbridge Stapleton's First Restaurant


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

First Look: Just Be Kitchen Now Cooking Up Paleo Breakfast and Lunch

Monday, April 24, 2017 at 4:55 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Just Be Kitchen owners Jennifer Peters (left) and Carrie Baird.EXPAND
Just Be Kitchen owners Jennifer Peters (left) and Carrie Baird.
Sarah Addy Photography
A A

Just Be Kitchen, the paleo breakfast and lunch eatery from founder Jennifer Peters and chef/co-owner Carrie Baird, opened today at 2364 15th Street, just a few months after the two took possession of the space formerly occupied by Mona's. Just Be offers gluten-free, grain-free options in a fast-casual setting.

The menu is concise but includes eggs, butter and meats from grass-fed animals; grain-free buns and tortillas made in-house; bone broth with a variety of add-ins; plenty of coconut oil and coconut milk; and a coffee bar stocked with beans from two local roasters. Peters says she didn't want the menu to come across as health food, so she and Baird collaborated to come up with a variety of satisfying dishes that don't skimp on flavor.

Just Be Kitchen takes over the former home of Mona's.EXPAND
Just Be Kitchen takes over the former home of Mona's.
Mark Antonation

The bright dining room is done up in pale shades of blue and natural wood, with inspirational quotes framed on the walls; a walled-in patio adds additional seating at the back of the building. Peters adds that she hopes neighbors see Just Be as a serene retreat from outside pressures where they can have a mindful moment over nourishing food.

The restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; keep reading for more photos.

Wonder: a roast-veggie hash with a poached egg.EXPAND
Wonder: a roast-veggie hash with a poached egg.
Amelia Alpaugh
Founder and co-owner Jennifer Peters in her brand-new restaurant.EXPAND
Founder and co-owner Jennifer Peters in her brand-new restaurant.
Mark Antonation
Lust: a "meatzza," with sausage standing in for pizza crust.EXPAND
Lust: a "meatzza," with sausage standing in for pizza crust.
Amelia Alpaugh
Guests order food and coffee at the counter and then grab a seat in the sunny dining room.EXPAND
Guests order food and coffee at the counter and then grab a seat in the sunny dining room.
Mark Antonation
Crave: a grass-fed beef burger on a housemade, grain-free bun.EXPAND
Crave: a grass-fed beef burger on a housemade, grain-free bun.
Amelia Alpaugh
Casual seating at Just Be Kitchen.EXPAND
Casual seating at Just Be Kitchen.
Mark Antonation
The bright and relaxing dining room at Just Be Kitchen.EXPAND
The bright and relaxing dining room at Just Be Kitchen.
Mark Antonation
At Just Be Kitchen, the religion is kindness.EXPAND
At Just Be Kitchen, the religion is kindness.
Mark Antonation
Through the patio gate at Just Be.EXPAND
Through the patio gate at Just Be.
Mark Antonation
Patio seating at 15th and Platte streets.EXPAND
Patio seating at 15th and Platte streets.
Mark Antonation
Sidewalk seating on 15th Street.EXPAND
Sidewalk seating on 15th Street.
Mark Antonation

Related Stories

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Just Be Kitchen
More Info
More Info

2364 15th St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

justbekitchen.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >