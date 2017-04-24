First Look: Just Be Kitchen Now Cooking Up Paleo Breakfast and Lunch

EXPAND Just Be Kitchen owners Jennifer Peters (left) and Carrie Baird. Sarah Addy Photography

Just Be Kitchen, the paleo breakfast and lunch eatery from founder Jennifer Peters and chef/co-owner Carrie Baird, opened today at 2364 15th Street, just a few months after the two took possession of the space formerly occupied by Mona's. Just Be offers gluten-free, grain-free options in a fast-casual setting.

The menu is concise but includes eggs, butter and meats from grass-fed animals; grain-free buns and tortillas made in-house; bone broth with a variety of add-ins; plenty of coconut oil and coconut milk; and a coffee bar stocked with beans from two local roasters. Peters says she didn't want the menu to come across as health food, so she and Baird collaborated to come up with a variety of satisfying dishes that don't skimp on flavor.

EXPAND Just Be Kitchen takes over the former home of Mona's. Mark Antonation

The bright dining room is done up in pale shades of blue and natural wood, with inspirational quotes framed on the walls; a walled-in patio adds additional seating at the back of the building. Peters adds that she hopes neighbors see Just Be as a serene retreat from outside pressures where they can have a mindful moment over nourishing food.

The restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; keep reading for more photos.

EXPAND Wonder: a roast-veggie hash with a poached egg. Amelia Alpaugh

EXPAND Founder and co-owner Jennifer Peters in her brand-new restaurant. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Lust: a "meatzza," with sausage standing in for pizza crust. Amelia Alpaugh

EXPAND Guests order food and coffee at the counter and then grab a seat in the sunny dining room. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Crave: a grass-fed beef burger on a housemade, grain-free bun. Amelia Alpaugh

EXPAND Casual seating at Just Be Kitchen. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The bright and relaxing dining room at Just Be Kitchen. Mark Antonation

EXPAND At Just Be Kitchen, the religion is kindness. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Through the patio gate at Just Be. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Patio seating at 15th and Platte streets. Mark Antonation