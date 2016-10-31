menu


First Look: La Loma Opens Downtown Tomorrow

Monday, October 31, 2016 at 1:56 p.m.
By Westword Staff
La Loma teamed with Arta tequila for special bottles with the opening date etched into the glass. The restaurant will also fill an oak barrel with the tequila.
La Loma teamed with Arta tequila for special bottles with the opening date etched into the glass. The restaurant will also fill an oak barrel with the tequila.
Danielle Lirette
La Loma closed the doors on its home of 35 years a week ago, but fans who have been following the Mexican restaurant's moves knew that they wouldn't have to wait long for an order of crispy mini-rellenos, a big margarita or an order of green chile. La Loma reopens tomorrow, November 1, at 1801 Broadway (the entrance is actually on Tremont Place) in the former home of the Trinity Grille.

The grand opening will include complimentary cocktails and a ceremonial barrel filling at 7 p.m., when an oak barrel will be filled with thirty gallons of Arta tequila.

Denverites have been planning ahead, so if you don't have a reservation for the grand opening festivities, you might be too late (call 303-433-8300 or check La Loma's reservation web page). In case you can't make it, here's a sneak peek into the new La Loma, which captures some of the ambience of the original eatery, with exposed brick, wrought-iron details and wood beams.

The portrait of Grandma Savina Mendoza is once again presiding over La Loma.
The portrait of Grandma Savina Mendoza is once again presiding over La Loma.
Danielle Lirette
The tortilla machine is ready to roll.
The tortilla machine is ready to roll.
Danielle Lirette
La Loma's new dining room.
La Loma's new dining room.
Danielle Lirette
The brick arches and wrought-iron details at the bar recall the old La Loma.
The brick arches and wrought-iron details at the bar recall the old La Loma.
Danielle Lirette
Southwestern art decorates La Loma.
Southwestern art decorates La Loma.
Danielle Lirette
Certain corners of the new La Loma capture the ambience of the old Jefferson Park restaurant.
Certain corners of the new La Loma capture the ambience of the old Jefferson Park restaurant.
Danielle Lirette
La Loma's famous margaritas will soon be pouring.
La Loma's famous margaritas will soon be pouring.
Danielle Lirette
The stained-glass cantina sign looks familiar.
The stained-glass cantina sign looks familiar.
Danielle Lirette
Some special bottles are kept under lock and key.
Some special bottles are kept under lock and key.
Danielle Lirette
A telltale hint of the restaurant's previous incarnation.
A telltale hint of the restaurant's previous incarnation.
Danielle Lirette
This could soon be your table.
This could soon be your table.
Danielle Lirette

La Loma Restaurant
1801 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202

303-433-8300

www.lalomamexican.com

