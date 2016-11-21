First Look: Maddie's About to Open Fun, Diner-Style Breakfast Joint

EXPAND Maddie's big burrito returns to South Downing Street. Mark Antonation

While the official opening of the new Maddie's at 2423 South Downing Street is still a few days away, owner Gayor Geller hosted a couple of practice runs over the weekend, giving neighbors a sneak peek at the interior of the 1950s gas station he converted into a fun, diner-style space. Retro elements like pop art, vintage garage memorabilia and gleaming gray-and-red tiles give a more polished feel while still maintaining Maddie's neighborhood charm.

There's a kids' area by the front door with chalkboards, pint-sized furniture and video games; a big patio out front with a two-sided fireplace; and garage windows in the dining room and at the bar, letting in plenty of light and fresh air. While the new Maddie's is considerably larger than the original sixteen-seater next door, the main space is compact and lively, allowing energy to flow through the room.

The team will take the rest of this week to regroup (and celebrate Thanksgiving) before opening the doors to the public on Saturday, November 26. Geller also organizes the annual Last Waltz Revisited concert, which hit Boulder on Friday, with a second show scheduled for the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday, November 23 — so he's been pulling double duty between the shows and the restaurant opening.

Keep reading for more photos of the new Maddie's, which will be open for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Saturday morning.

EXPAND The new Maddie's was built from a gas station that dates back to the 1950s. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Maddie's does lunch, too, including this barbecue bacon burger. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Looking in through the open bar window. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The bar at Maddie's serves both coffee and cocktails. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The old service-station portico. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Pop art and industrial materials decorate the interior. Mark Antonation