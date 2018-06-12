First Look: Officers Club Aims for June 18 Opening in Lowry

The restaurant row at Lowry's Hangar 2 development met with mixed success in its first few years of existence. Cafe Mercato and North County have been around since late 2014, but Lucky Cat and Bubu, both in the same location, and Masterpiece Kitchen all came and went. With two vacancies to be filled, Woodgrain Bagels set up shop earlier this year, and now Officers Club is ready to launch on Monday, June 18.

Officers Club is the joint project of chef/restaurateur Sterling Robinson and Joe Vostrejs of City Street Investors, who also operate North County next door. Before settling on a theme for their new venture, the team held focus groups with neighbors to find out what was missing in the Lowry dining scene. What they discovered was that residents were looking for an eatery with downtown style but without downtown prices or trendiness.

EXPAND The decor evokes the officers' clubs of the 1930s and ’40s. Mark Antonation

"It's thoughtful, but it's not pretentious," Robinson explains. "You're going to see some oversized American portions."