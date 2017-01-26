menu

First Look: Stella's on 16th Brings All-Day Market and Eatery to Union Station North

First Look: Stella's on 16th Brings All-Day Market and Eatery to Union Station North

Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 9:29 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Housemade pastrami on marble rye.EXPAND
Housemade pastrami on marble rye.
Danielle Lirette
Variety is the name of the game at Stella's on 16th, which opens tomorrow (January 27) at 1550 Wewatta Street behind Union Station. The combination market, deli, bakery and restaurant is built to cater to the business crowd downtown as well as to residents of the many new condos and apartments in the neighborhood. Stock up on home-cooking supplies, grab breakfast or lunch on the run, or linger over sandwiches, entrees and dessert in the triangular dining room.

Executive chef Thach Tran and his team turn out the likes of housemade pastrami; banh mi sandwiches stuffed with lemongrass pork; and green curry mussels for dinner, while breakfast ranges from a light and healthy bruléed grapefruit to decadent French toast and homey pancakes.

For more photos of pastries and provisions, see our complete Stella's on 16th slideshow.

Grandma Jean's pancakes are inspired by co-owner Dawn "Stella" Cohen's childhood memories.EXPAND
Grandma Jean's pancakes are inspired by co-owner Dawn "Stella" Cohen's childhood memories.
Danielle Lirette
Stella's patio at the base of the Triangle Building opens onto a plaza bewteen 15th and 16th streets.EXPAND
Stella's patio at the base of the Triangle Building opens onto a plaza bewteen 15th and 16th streets.
Danielle Lirette
Salmon-and-avocado salad.EXPAND
Salmon-and-avocado salad.
Danielle Lirette
Stella's on 16th houses a market, bakery, deli and restaurant.EXPAND
Stella's on 16th houses a market, bakery, deli and restaurant.
Danielle Lirette
Green-curry mussels with pork lardons.EXPAND
Green-curry mussels with pork lardons.
Danielle Lirette
Chocolate tart.EXPAND
Chocolate tart.
Danielle Lirette
Pinwheel pastries.EXPAND
Pinwheel pastries.
Danielle Lirette

Stella's on 16th
1550 Wewatta St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

stellason16th.com

