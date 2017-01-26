First Look: Stella's on 16th Brings All-Day Market and Eatery to Union Station North

EXPAND Housemade pastrami on marble rye. Danielle Lirette

Variety is the name of the game at Stella's on 16th, which opens tomorrow (January 27) at 1550 Wewatta Street behind Union Station. The combination market, deli, bakery and restaurant is built to cater to the business crowd downtown as well as to residents of the many new condos and apartments in the neighborhood. Stock up on home-cooking supplies, grab breakfast or lunch on the run, or linger over sandwiches, entrees and dessert in the triangular dining room.

Executive chef Thach Tran and his team turn out the likes of housemade pastrami; banh mi sandwiches stuffed with lemongrass pork; and green curry mussels for dinner, while breakfast ranges from a light and healthy bruléed grapefruit to decadent French toast and homey pancakes.

EXPAND Grandma Jean's pancakes are inspired by co-owner Dawn "Stella" Cohen's childhood memories. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Stella's patio at the base of the Triangle Building opens onto a plaza bewteen 15th and 16th streets. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Salmon-and-avocado salad. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Stella's on 16th houses a market, bakery, deli and restaurant. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Green-curry mussels with pork lardons. Danielle Lirette

EXPAND Chocolate tart. Danielle Lirette