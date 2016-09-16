First Look: The DTC Outpost of Maria Empanada Is Now Open

menu

Friday, September 16, 2016 at 10:01 a.m.
By Westword
Maria Empanada is now open in the Belleview Promenade shopping center.EXPAND
Maria Empanada is now open in the Belleview Promenade shopping center.
Mark Antonation
It's hard to believe that in just three years, Lorena Cantarovici's Argentinian bakery and cafe, Maria Empanada, has gone from a tiny shack on West Mississippi Avenue to where it is today, with a big, sunny Buenos Aires-style cafe on South Broadway, an appearance on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, and now, a new location in the Denver Tech Center, which opened this morning at 8000 East Belleview Avenue.

The new location will be open initially from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Cantarovici says the menu of empanadas, tartas and Spanish tortillas will be nearly identical to the original. "We will have a special empanada flavor for Belleview and a special flavor for Broadway," she notes.

The new location will not have full espresso service, but coffee, yerba matte and "really, really good orange juice" will be part of the beverage program, along with pinguinos (penguin-shaped wine pitchers), Quilmes beer and single-serving bottles of Spanish moscato.

The new place captures the charm of the Broadway Maria Empanada, making it a great new choice for breakfast and lunch or for group orders for business lunches in the many nearby offices. It also adds a new stop for after-work drinks and snacks for the DTC set.

Keep reading for more photos.

Breakfast treats at the new Maria Empanada on East Belleview Avenue.EXPAND
Breakfast treats at the new Maria Empanada on East Belleview Avenue.
Mark Antonation
Wooden arches brighten the cafe.EXPAND
Wooden arches brighten the cafe.
Mark Antonation
The arches are intended to represent the sun's rays.EXPAND
The arches are intended to represent the sun's rays.
Mark Antonation
The new cafe is smaller than the Broadway location, but all the same baked goods are packed into the pastry case.EXPAND
The new cafe is smaller than the Broadway location, but all the same baked goods are packed into the pastry case.
Mark Antonation
The familiar sun logo that shines over South Broadway now graces an interior wall at the new cafe.EXPAND
The familiar sun logo that shines over South Broadway now graces an interior wall at the new cafe.
Mark Antonation
Alfajores: Argentinian sandwich cookies.EXPAND
Alfajores: Argentinian sandwich cookies.
Mark Antonation
Dessert empanadas.EXPAND
Dessert empanadas.
Mark Antonation
A machine that makes fresh-squeezed orange juice.EXPAND
A machine that makes fresh-squeezed orange juice.
Mark Antonation
Maria Empanada's menu.EXPAND
Maria Empanada's menu.
Mark Antonation

