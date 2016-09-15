First Look: The Goods Opens in Place of the Good Son on Friday

EXPAND Removing two letters on the restaurant's sign proved an ingenious cost-saver. Mark Antonation

The Good Son closed two weeks ago at 2250 East Colfax Avenue, but new owners Seth Murty and Mark Whistler turned the restaurant around quickly, renaming it the the Goods and retooling the menu with a vegetable-forward focus. The Goods opens to the public on Friday, September 16.

Those who loved the whimsical interior with its zebra wallpaper will find that things haven't changed much inside the restaurant; new art has been hung and a doorway to the Tattered Cover Bookstore next door, covered in drywall since the space transitioned from Encore to Udi's in late 2012, will soon be reopened. A private nook with an inset booth has been converted into a kids' room stocked with chalkboards, toys, games and costumes; other kid-friendly features include a pinball machine with a step stool that's off-limits to adults during certain hours of the day. Murty explains that he wants the neighbors to feel welcome and at home at the Goods, so other plans — like adding a bocci court out front and working with the Sie Film Center on movie-themed events — are also in the works.

The menu at the Goods is designed with vegetarian, vegan and other dietary restrictions in mind. There are plenty of roasted vegetables from the wood-burning oven that previously cranked out Detroit-style pizzas, hearty skillets of Israeli-style shakshuka (eggs poached in a spiced tomato sauce), and a vegetarian "charcuterie" dish made with pressed layers of beets and goat cheese. Meat-lovers will find roast bone marrow, housemade lamb sausage, braised short ribs and a salad piled with sliced hanger steak and French fries.

At the bar, plenty of draft beers and ciders are on tap and a cocktail program encompasses drinks made to order as well as a selection of kegged and oak-aged concoctions. The wine list includes several blends created for Murty and Whistler at Jack Rabbit Hill in Hotchkiss.

The Goods will open on Friday for dinner six nights a week and will soon add brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day but Monday.

EXPAND A booth was removed from this room to turn it into a kid-friendly zone. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The Paleo Bowl, with chorizo, plantain, green chile and fried eggs. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Shakshuka with lamb sausage. Mark Antonation

EXPAND A rainbow of beets held together with goat cheese. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Vegan mac and cheese. Mark Antonation

EXPAND A veggie burger made with banana blossom and quinoa and topped with beet ketchup. Mark Antonation