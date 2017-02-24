menu

Fish 'n Tequila : A Second Helping of Food & Drink, February 20-24


Fish 'n Tequila : A Second Helping of Food & Drink, February 20-24

Friday, February 24, 2017 at 5:03 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Chef/partner Aniedra Nichols holds a platter of seafood charcuterie in the dining room at Fish N Beer.
Chef/partner Aniedra Nichols holds a platter of seafood charcuterie in the dining room at Fish N Beer.
Danielle Lirette
Fish N Beer, at 3510 Larimer Street, is so small that even as packed as the place gets every night, many Denverites have yet to sample the fire-kissed fish and other seafood specials at the four-month-old eatery. If you haven't made up your mind to go yet, read Gretchen Kurtz's restaurant review and check out our mouthwatering photos.

Although National Margarita Day has come and gone, there's never a bad day to sip a tequila cocktail or two; take our recommendations for the ten best house margs in town for an easy trip south of the border. Or if sweet treats are more your thing, grab breakfast at one of the ten best doughnut shops in the city.

In other news:

RESTAURANTS/BARS TEMPORARILY CLOSING THIS WEEK*
Los Parceros (closed for interior renovations), 5922 East Colfax Avenue

RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING THIS WEEK*
Eat + Drink (Sunday), 1541 Platte Street
El Señor Sol, 2301 Seventh Street

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

Fish N Beer
3510 Larimer St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

303-248-3497

fishnbeerdenver.com

Los Parceros
5922 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80220

720-379-3808

Eat+Drink
1541 Platte St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-477-3288

www.eatdrinkinc.com

