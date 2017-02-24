Fish 'n Tequila : A Second Helping of Food & Drink, February 20-24

EXPAND Chef/partner Aniedra Nichols holds a platter of seafood charcuterie in the dining room at Fish N Beer. Danielle Lirette

Fish N Beer, at 3510 Larimer Street, is so small that even as packed as the place gets every night, many Denverites have yet to sample the fire-kissed fish and other seafood specials at the four-month-old eatery. If you haven't made up your mind to go yet, read Gretchen Kurtz's restaurant review and check out our mouthwatering photos.

Although National Margarita Day has come and gone, there's never a bad day to sip a tequila cocktail or two; take our recommendations for the ten best house margs in town for an easy trip south of the border. Or if sweet treats are more your thing, grab breakfast at one of the ten best doughnut shops in the city.

In other news:

RESTAURANTS/BARS TEMPORARILY CLOSING THIS WEEK*

Los Parceros (closed for interior renovations), 5922 East Colfax Avenue

RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING THIS WEEK*

Eat + Drink (Sunday), 1541 Platte Street

El Señor Sol, 2301 Seventh Street

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

