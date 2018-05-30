Summer Is Tequila Time at These Five LoDo Restaurants

Jennifer Jasinski and Beth Gruitch, owners of five LoDo restaurants under the Crafted Concepts umbrella, took a trip to Mexico earlier this year and brought back something special for their customers. After touring Hacienda de Patrón in Jalisco, the two tasted their way through the tequila distillery's barrel room and picked out a favorite that will grace the bar shelves at Rioja, Euclid Hall, Bistro Vendôme, Stoic & Genuine and Ultreia. They'll also be running a tequila cocktail competition to help you quench your thirst this June and July.

The Crafted Concepts team narrows the contest down to one cocktail for each restaurant. Mark Antonation

Patrón Añejo is normally aged in oak barrels for twelve to fourteen months to give it a golden hue and a hint of oak. "This one is aged for 31 months," explains Gruitch of the barrel she and Jasinski chose. The contents of that barrel were bottled, slapped with a special Crafted Concepts label and shipped to Denver, where the spirit will be served at all five restaurants.

Gruitch and Jasinski also challenged the staffs of all their eateries to come up with creative tequila cocktail recipes, offering the prize of a free trip to Mexico for the winning recipe's creator.