Five Old Denver Restaurants and Their New Denver Counterparts

For an exemplar of old-school Denver dining, see Westword restaurant critic Gretchen Kurtz's review of Ship Tavern, the nautically themed pub that has been serving hotel guests at the Brown Palace since Prohibition ended. With so many new restaurants in town attempting to redefine the basics of dining out, classic eateries like Ship Tavern can feel a little antiquated — but they can also provide a reprieve from the tricks and gimmicks of modern food service and hospitality (especially the inhospitable kind). If you want to experience both old Denver and new Denver dining, here are five combos that pair Denver originals with their modern equivalents.

EXPAND Death & Co's bar blends into the Ramble's lobby. Danielle Lirette

Ship Tavern/Death & Co

Ship Tavern, which opened in 1934, pulls off a balance of sophistication and nonchalance, with a veteran staff, a country-club ambience and a menu known for its prime rib, served both as an entree and a sandwich. There's a door between the Brown Palace's hotel lobby and the intimate tavern, adding to the air of exclusivity. Ship Tavern has played host to many celebrities over the decades, including John Wayne, Michael Jordan and past presidents and foreign dignitaries, but it's still a bar at heart, infused with drinks and conviviality.

Death & Co debuted in April in the new Ramble Hotel, a hip RiNo venue in which to see and be seen, and a New York City transplant trying to make the transition from full-on bar to complete hotel restaurant. Like Ship Tavern, the combination cocktail lounge and all-day eatery captures an opulent vibe, but with a cheekiness that allows guests to peek behind the illusion. The bar and dining areas flow into the hotel lobby, which is decorated with overstuffed chairs, crystal chandeliers and dark leather. Despite more than eighty years intervening between the opening of these two spots, the menus have at least one thing in common: a decidedly uncommon North African sauce called chermoula, found on the Ship Tavern hummus plate and Death & Co's family-style striped bass.