Five Tips for Eating Oysters From Chef Sheila Lucero

In this week's Chef & Tell, we talked to Sheila Lucero, executive chef over the five Jax Fish House locations in Colorado and Missouri, about her commitment to sustainable seafood and about eating oysters. Lucero recently met with members of congress in Washington D.C. to convince them to preserve the Magnuson-Stevens

Fisheries Conservation and Management Act to protect and improve the nation's fisheries and seafood populations. The chef realizes that if we want to continue to enjoy oysters (and other seafood), we need to protect the ecosystems where oyster farms exist, some of which she has visited herself.

"What’s the right way to eat an oyster? There’s no wrong way," she told us during the interview. "I eat them with cocktail sauces, with mignonette, naked, cooked. They’re delicious, and they’re good for you." Even if there's no wrong way, eating raw oysters can be intimidating for first-timers and confusing even for veterans, given the number of new varieties available and the many different ways in which they're served. Lucero makes sure the menus at Jax are clear and that the oyster shuckers know their stuff, to help share knowledge with customers. Here are five tips for navigating the often murky waters of enjoying good oysters.

1. Find out Where the Oysters are From

Where the mollusks were grown can make a big difference in flavor. Many oyster varieties are named for the geographical area where they're farmed, but some have names that don't necessarily indicate their place of origin. But the salinity of an oyster and other subtle flavors can change depending on whether they were grown in coastal ocean water or in less salty waters where rivers meet bays. The house oyster at Jax is the Emersum (as in "'em are some good oysters"), grown by Rappahanock River Oysters. Emersums are grown where the Rappahanock River meets the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia; they're low in salinity, allowing the sweetness of the oyster to come through. Lucero says Rappahanock River Oysters not only farms oysters for sale to restaurants, the company is also actively involved in restoring the bay's oyster beds, decimated by decades of over-harvesting of wild oysters.