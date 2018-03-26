Dish of the Week: The Prix Fixe Menu at Flagstaff House

The Flagstaff House floats above Boulder as a reminder of the days of formal, elegant evenings where diners dressed up for special occasions marked by lavish servings of caviar, foie gras and bottles of wine. You can still experience this style of grandeur, but the Flagstaff House isn't stuck in the past. Modern cuisine, artful platings and contemporary beverage choices mean a wonderful outing is just a quick Uber ride from Boulder and only about forty minutes from Denver (making a great excuse to finally sign up for an HOV pass). For the first time since chef Mark Monette took over the kitchen at his family's restaurant in 1985, there's a new executive chef. Chris Royster has been promoted after six years as sous chef, while Adam Monette, grandson of founder Don Monette, takes over as general manager/partner.

Like Adam Monette, Royster has been made a partner in the business, so he's got a stake in the game. As a winner of the Food Network's Chopped , the chef brings his own style to the table, with bold bursts of color and flavor to complement carefully sourced ingredients.

EXPAND Translucent jewels of citrus, hamachi and brittle catch the afternoon sun over Boulder. Mark Antonation