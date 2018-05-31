Floodstage Ale Works Is Brighton's Neighborhood Bar on the Prairie

I had never been to Brighton — only driven past it on the highway — until this past weekend. My roommate grew up there, so my other housemate and I decided to join her for a Brighton experience. We drove around the small, semi-rural town while she pointed out the hot hangouts for high school kids (such as King Soopers and Walmart) and the doughnut shop where she used to get free doughnuts because her cousin worked there. She also pointed out signs of growth (new apartments and strip malls) and old favorites, but our real destination was the Floodstage Ale Works, where my roommate had celebrated her 21st birthday.

Located in Brighton's old town, Floodstage is a small brewery that also has a full bar. The house beers on our visit were a kolsch, a red ale and a porter on tap; our bartender brought us over some samples while chatting with the regulars and mixing drinks. The Class 6 Porter stood out as smooth and a little sweet, with notes of coffee. Floodstage isn't a typical craft brewery; it's more of a neighborhood hangout with a wide selection of beers from Colorado and beyond, but you can also get any mixed drink you want. In addition, the bar does tap takeovers and beer showcases with other breweries, along with booze promotions, such as specials on Herradura tequila and Jack Daniel's.

EXPAND A sampling of house brews at Floodstage Ale Works. Sarah McGill

Floodstage opened in 2007 and is currently operated by John Thorngren. As a Brighton mainstay, the bar is one of the best options in town for a drink, but there are a few other breweries and bars, also concentrated in the historic main-street area. Floodstage's 1930s-era brick warehouse has been redone in what I would call "brewery-industrial" style, with lots of metal and exposed beams. Brewery tanks and equipment are visible through a glass wall on one side of the bar. There's also a kitchen back there, and simple pub grub like sandwiches, wings and fries can be found on the menu for lunch and dinner. In the summer, the grill outside also gets fired up for burgers and brats. On this particular day, the staff was just warming it up for the dinnertime crowd.