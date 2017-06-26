The Six Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

EXPAND Want a free pint? Keep reading to find out how. Courtesy of Ratio Beerworks

Dueling wine dinners, biking with bachelors, drinking beer with a Burmese dinner and celebrating the wild, wild West: It's an eclectic week in Denver. Here are our picks for the six most intriguing food and drink events for June 26 through June 30.

Paul Reilly at Beast + Bottle invites you to a comfortable and cozy Sardinian wine dinner. Danielle Lirette

Monday, June 26

Know anything about the second-largest island in the Mediterranean? We don't, either. But Beast + Bottle, 719 East 17th Avenue, is trying to up the average Denverite's knowledge of Italian island cuisine with its Sardinian Wine Dinner on Monday, June 26. The menu is filled with unfamiliar but melodious names: baccala, carta di musica, fregola, malloreddus, sugo, pasata. Do some cursory Googling and you'll discover you can expect dried salt cod with crisp flatbread, couscous-like pasta with mussels, gnocchi in tomato sauce, and lamb and veal liver sausage with artichoke sauce. The four-course menu and wine will run you $49, and the meal begins at 6:30 p.m.; call the restaurant at 720-749-7666 for reservations.

EXPAND Feel grown-up at Avelina's sophisticated wine dinner Tuesday. Danielle Lirette

Tuesday, June 27

Avelina, 1550 17th Street, is hosting its own wine dinner on Tuesday, June 27, with libations from Robert Sinskey Vineyards. The menu promises creative treats such as watercress and cucumber broth with veggies, carrot salad with curry panna cotta, and beef tenderloin with whipped bone-marrow butter. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and costs $110. Avelina's Facebook page has all the details, but you'll need to call 720-904-6711 to ensure you get a seat for this dinner.

Join the fun of Bike to Work Day (and free beer!) on Wednesday. Courtesy of Bike Denver Facebook

Wednesday, June 28

As everyone in Colorado knows, Wednesday, June 28, is Bike to Work Day. If you're on the fence about taking two-wheeled transportation to work, Ratio Beerworks' Bike With the Bachelors Happy Hour might help you decide. Show up at the B-cycle station at 18th and Arapahoe streets at 4:30 p.m. for a bike ride with a couple of former contestants of The Bachelorette that will end not with a sad limo ride away, but at Ratio's taproom, 2920 Larimer Street. If the idea of cycling with former reality-TV celebrities doesn't interest you, simply show up at Ratio on your bike before 6:30 p.m. and you'll receive a free pint. Check out the brewery's Facebook page if you want to know exactly which high-cheekboned man (who is totally at this happy hour for the right reasons) you'll be biking with.

Firenze a Tavola's monthly Community Table dinner sets sail with an all-seafood menu on Wednesday, June 28. Enjoy a selection of antipasta, pasta, entrees and desserts including ciabatta with calamari and spinach, lobster ravioli, seafood stew in the style of Livorno, and lemon-sage sorbet. A seat at the Community Table at 4401 Tennyson Street (beneath Parisi) runs $40 per person (beverages are extra);reservations can be made on the restaurant's website or by calling 303-561-0234.

