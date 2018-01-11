Former La Loma Chef to Open El Cazo in Jefferson Park

Chef Efren Velasquez is coming full circle in his return to Jefferson Park. After sixteen years as a server, manager and chef at La Loma, where he helmed the kitchen at the Denver favorite, Velasquez helped move La Loma from West 26th Avenue to its current downtown location in 2016. But now he's opening his own restaurant, El Cazo Cocina y Cantina, just blocks from his old kitchen.The chef expects to open his new restaurant at 2901 West 25th Avenue in early May.

La Loma moved out of Jefferson Park to make way for a new apartment tower being built where the rambling restaurant stood for 35 years. El Cazo will occupy the ground floor of a new apartment building going up at 25th and Elliot Street, the same intersection where Sarto's and Sexy Pizza reside. Velasquez notes that he intentionally focused on Jefferson Park when he began looking for a restaurant space. "It was a no-brainer," he explains. "I spent sixteen years of my life working here."