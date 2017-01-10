menu

Former Mell's Cheese Space to Become a Third Crepes 'n Crepes

New Chefs Join Jennifer Jasinski's Team Ahead of Ultreia Opening


Former Mell's Cheese Space to Become a Third Crepes 'n Crepes

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 9:53 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Mell's Cheese will soon become Crepes 'n Crepes.
Mell's Cheese will soon become Crepes ’n Crepes.
Mark Antonation
Mell's Cheese carved out a new restaurant space at West 30th Avenue and Zuni Street in the fall of 2015, but made it only a year before closing up shop. The building has been vacant since November but will soon have a new tenant. Kathy Knight, co-owner of Crepes ’n Crepes, says that she and partner Alain Veratti are opening a third crepery in the space.

Crepes ’n Crepes has been a fixture in Denver since 2006, first in Cherry Creek and then with a second cafe in Writer Square. While both of these serve French fare in pedestrian-heavy shopping districts, the new location is in a quiet, residential section of Lower Highland, a couple of blocks from the main restaurant zones that have made the area one of the hottest draws in the city.

Verrati also opened Bistro Provencal in the summer of 2015 but later sold the restaurant; it was renamed Little Raven Bistro by its new owners.

Crepes like the ones served at the original Cherry Creek Crepes 'n Crepes will soon come to Lower Highland.
Crepes like the ones served at the original Cherry Creek Crepes ’n Crepes will soon come to Lower Highland.
Mark Manger
