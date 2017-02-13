menu

Fourteen Seventy-Two Closes on Old South Pearl Street

Fourteen Seventy-Two Closes on Old South Pearl Street

Monday, February 13, 2017 at 6:49 a.m.
By Westword Staff
There's one less place for Southern hospitality on Old South Pearl.
There's one less place for Southern hospitality on Old South Pearl.
Westword
A A

All was quiet over the weekend at Fourteen Seventy-Two, the Southern restaurant that opened at South Pearl Street and East Florida Avenue in 2012. While there were no overt signs of trouble — the patio furniture was out and a recent copy of the menu was displayed near the front entrance — the place was dark during dinner on Saturday and brunch service Sunday, and calls to the restaurant went unanswered.

Only Fourteen Seventy-Two's Facebook page yielded an answer, with this short message: "At the time it opened, Fourteen Seventy-Two, which specialized in the Low Country cuisine of coastal Georgia and South Carolina, was ahead of a wave of Southern restaurants. Now the first half of 2017 alone will bring the opening of Julep (on upper Larimer Street), Low Country Kitchen (in Lower Highland), and Tupelo Honey Cafe (behind Union Station)."

Restaurant Fourteen Seventy-Two - Closed
1472 S. Pearl St.
Denver, CO 80210

303-325-1447

