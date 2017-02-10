menu

Frank Bonanno Will Close Lou's Food Bar After Brunch Service Sunday

These Ten Restaurants and Breweries Will Open in 2017


Friday, February 10, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Frank Bonanno's Denver restaurant empire has been holding steady for the last couple of years, but changes are in the works. The restaurateur just announced that Lou's Food Bar at 1851 West 38th Avenue will be closing this Sunday, February 12. Here's the message from Bonanno's Facebook page:

Dear Denver, This Sunday will be the last for Lou's FoodBar, so get in here and get your fill of hot fried chicken and palomas before the doors close. Raise a glass to what lies ahead and thank you for a fantastic—really awesome, wonderful—6 years.

Bonanno says the decision was purely financial. "I sold the building, so that's why it's closing," he explains, adding that although the restaurant wasn't listed, he was getting an offer a week for the property. The buyer is Kentro Real Estate Group; Bonanno says he doesn't know what the company's plans are for the building.

"Ironically, 2016 was the best year we've had at Lou's financially," he adds.

So what will become of the awesome Nashville hot chicken and other homestyle specialties that Sunnyside residents have come to love? "Yes, Lou's will be reincarnated," Bonanno promises, although the exact plans and location are under wraps for now. He also notes that the majority of Lou's employees are already being relocated to other restaurants in his group.

His restaurant count won't be down for long: While Lou's is going dark, Bonanno will open French 75 in June at 17th and Stout streets. It will join a lineup that includes Bones, Mizuna and Luca, staples near Governor's Park; Osteria Marco, Russell's Smokehouse and Green Russell (along with Wednesday's Pie), all popular spots in Larimer Square; and Salt & Grinder.

Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword. He explores Denver's global food scene in the weekly Ethniche series.
Lou's Food Bar
1851 W. 38th Ave.
Denver, CO 80211

303-458-0336

www.lousfoodbar.com

