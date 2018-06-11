Know Your Farmer: The Fresh Herb Co. Is a Growing Concern in Longmont

Peony season will be over soon, but for Chet and Kristy Anderson of Fresh Herb Co. in Longmont, the beautiful flowers are their bread and butter during late spring and early summer. "We decided to do ornamental flowers mostly because Chet just loves them," says Kristy, as she toured us around the charming, almost-ten-acre farm and newly christened event space.

EXPAND One blossoming peony at the Fresh Herb Co. Linnea Covington

A good percentage of the farm is planted with tall, multi-hued peonies, although you might not guess the color of the blossoms right away. In order to sell the freshest peonies that will last the longest, the flowers need to be picked right when they get to the "marshmallow" stage, or when the bud looks a little fluffy and the deep green cap is just moving away. That's how you want to buy them too, since the flower will start opening within 24 hours.

EXPAND Peonies in the "marshmallow" stage of growth, the perfect time to pick. Linnea Covington

The Andersons, who have been growing peonies for decades, sell hundreds of stems every weekend at the Boulder and Union Station farmers' markets, as well as to regional Whole Foods Markets, Alfalfa's Boulder, M & M Cut Flora and other local purveyors.