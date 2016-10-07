menu

From Beer to Charcoal: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, October 3-7

Seven Bar and Restaurant Closings in September 2016


From Beer to Charcoal: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, October 3-7

Friday, October 7, 2016 at 5:30 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Briar Common Brewery + Eatery opened this week in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.
Briar Common Brewery + Eatery opened this week in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.
Mark Antonation
The news this week has been mostly beery, as thousands of brew-lovers descended on Denver for the Great American Beer Festival, which continues through tomorrow night at the Colorado Convention Center. Our beer man, Jonathan Shikes, has been valiantly sipping his way through local brews and out-of-state suds to help you find the best of both in town this week.

Restaurant openings had a beer theme this week, too, with Briar Common Brewery & Eatery debuting in Jefferson Park, joining the competetive (or is it collaborative?) Denver craft-brewery market. And in Boulder, the closure of Conor O'Neill's, longtime dispenser of Irish stout, didn't take; the pub reopens today after coming to an agreement with its landlord. And the Goods on East Colfax Avenue recovered from a kitchen fire that closed the brand-new restaurant two weeks ago, reopening on Wednesday night.

Tacos and pizza were on our mind this week, too; Gretchen Kurtz was somewhat surprised that she found both worthy of attention at Mas Kaos, where Mexican and Italian dishes shine equally in a hip new setting. If that combo sounds like a tasty idea to you, here are five other Denver eateries where you can nosh on a slice of pizza or a taco — or both.

In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK*
Briar Common Brewery & Eatery, 2298 Clay Street
Charcoal Bistro, 1028 South Gaylord Street
Chow Morso (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Navajo Street
Mile High Hamburger Mary's, 1336 East 17th Avenue
Zoës Kitchen, 1695 29th Street, Boulder

BARS/RESTAURANTS REOPENING THIS WEEK*
Conor O'Neill's, 1922 13th Street
The Goods, 2550 East Colfax Avenue

Mile High Hamburger Mary's opened this week in the former home of the BSide.
Mile High Hamburger Mary's opened this week in the former home of the BSide.
Mark Antonation

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

