From Brews to Bagels: Restaurant Roll Call for October 2016

EXPAND Briar Common offers several beers and a complete dinner menu at West 23rd Avenue and Clay Street. Mark Antonation

If there was an October surprise on the Denver dining scene, it was the number of eateries that closed, especially in hot neighborhoods. Highland alone lost Vita, Small Wonder and Jezebel's Southern Bistro. Even breweries weren't safe, as Hall Brewing Tap Room shuttered in Parker (although the farmhouse brewery several miles away plans to continue). But if a little less beer is now pouring in Parker, three brewery openings more than made up for the draft drought, with 10 Barrel, Brewability Lab and Briar Common all firing up the fermenters.

Other closings included the ill-fated $5 Buck Drinkery; which may have been the fastest bar opening and closing on record; Mary Jane's Pizza, which is now in the midst of a legal entanglement with the Wrangler, whose kitchen it was using; and Taja Indian at Sixth and Broadway, which will soon become Zaika Indian Express.

Moves and other shuffles marked the restaurant terrain in October, too. Conor O'Neill's Irish Pub in Boulder closed after a rent increase in late September, only to reopen a week later after working out an agreement with the landlord. Rosenberg's Bagels & Deli reopened after a four-month closure due to an arson-related fire, and The Goosd on East Colfax Avenue also cleaned up and reopened after fire and water damage that occurred the previous month. And La Loma finally gave up its renowned Jefferson Park address of 35 years; look for the Mexican restaurant to reopen in the former Trinity Grill space downtown this week.

Here's our complete list of all the restaurant and bar openings and closings in October 2016; let us know in the comments below if you've spotted any we missed.

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING IN OCTOBER*

10 Barrel Brewing, 2620 Walnut Street

Brewability Lab, 12445 East 39th Avenue

Briar Common Brewery & Eatery, 2298 Clay Street

Charcoal Bistro, 1028 South Gaylord Street

Chow Morso (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Navajo Street

Clyde, 118 East Eighth Avenue

Comal, 3455 Ringsby Court

Kaladi Coffee Roasters (roasting only, coffee bar opens November 14), 2823 South Broadway, Englewood

Little Spoons, 1705 South Pearl Street

Mile High Hamburger Mary's, 1336 East 17th Avenue

Public School 303, 1959 16th Street

The Rolling Pin Bakeshop, 2716 Welton Street

Wild Bones BBQ, 7470 South University Boulevard

Zoës Kitchen, 1695 29th Street, Boulder

Keep reading for more openings and closings.

