From Brews to Bagels: Restaurant Roll Call for October 2016
|
Briar Common offers several beers and a complete dinner menu at West 23rd Avenue and Clay Street.
Mark Antonation
If there was an October surprise on the Denver dining scene, it was the number of eateries that closed, especially in hot neighborhoods. Highland alone lost Vita, Small Wonder and Jezebel's Southern Bistro. Even breweries weren't safe, as Hall Brewing Tap Room shuttered in Parker (although the farmhouse brewery several miles away plans to continue). But if a little less beer is now pouring in Parker, three brewery openings more than made up for the draft drought, with 10 Barrel, Brewability Lab and Briar Common all firing up the fermenters.
Other closings included the ill-fated $5 Buck Drinkery; which may have been the fastest bar opening and closing on record; Mary Jane's Pizza, which is now in the midst of a legal entanglement with the Wrangler, whose kitchen it was using; and Taja Indian at Sixth and Broadway, which will soon become Zaika Indian Express.
Moves and other shuffles marked the restaurant terrain in October, too. Conor O'Neill's Irish Pub in Boulder closed after a rent increase in late September, only to reopen a week later after working out an agreement with the landlord. Rosenberg's Bagels & Deli reopened after a four-month closure due to an arson-related fire, and The Goosd on East Colfax Avenue also cleaned up and reopened after fire and water damage that occurred the previous month. And La Loma finally gave up its renowned Jefferson Park address of 35 years; look for the Mexican restaurant to reopen in the former Trinity Grill space downtown this week.
Here's our complete list of all the restaurant and bar openings and closings in October 2016; let us know in the comments below if you've spotted any we missed.
BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING IN OCTOBER*
10 Barrel Brewing, 2620 Walnut Street
Brewability Lab, 12445 East 39th Avenue
Briar Common Brewery & Eatery, 2298 Clay Street
Charcoal Bistro, 1028 South Gaylord Street
Chow Morso (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Navajo Street
Clyde, 118 East Eighth Avenue
Comal, 3455 Ringsby Court
Kaladi Coffee Roasters (roasting only, coffee bar opens November 14), 2823 South Broadway, Englewood
Little Spoons, 1705 South Pearl Street
Mile High Hamburger Mary's, 1336 East 17th Avenue
Public School 303, 1959 16th Street
The Rolling Pin Bakeshop, 2716 Welton Street
Wild Bones BBQ, 7470 South University Boulevard
Zoës Kitchen, 1695 29th Street, Boulder
Keep reading for more openings and closings.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!