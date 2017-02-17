From Cooie's to Chuy's: A Second Helping of Food & Drink, February 13-17

EXPAND Cotton-candy lined cones at the brand new Sweet Cooie's. Mark Antonation

Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary, the latest from Little Man owner Paul Tamburello, opened in the Congress Park neighborhood just in time to serve up treats on Valentine's Day. Take a look inside the jewel-box of a shop for some sweet temptation. On the same day, we gave homesick Texans a little Valentine's Day present: news that Tex-Mex eatery Chuy's will soon be coming to metro Denver from Austin.

Closer to downtown, Nick Evans stopped in at Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs for a wild boar hot dog — and then re-created the dish at home. Check out the whole video of Evans cooking up hot dogs as part of our DIY Takeout series.

Biker Jim's has helped put Colorado on the culinary map of America — quite literally, as it turns out. The cover of the tenth edition of Jane and Michael Stern's Road Food: An Eater's Guide (which officially releases on March 7) displays a map of the U.S., with Biker Jim's marked as a prime Colorado destination. Road Food was first published in 1977, long before food television had invaded every corner of the country.

Biker Jim's marks Denver as a Road Food destination. Courtesy of Jim Pittenger

In other news:

RESTAURANTS/BARS OPENING THIS WEEK*

Kahlo's Mexican Restaurant, 3735 Morrison Road

Proper Coffee & Cocktails, 400 West South Boulder Road, Lafayette

Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary, 3506 East 12th Avenue

RESTAURANTS/BARS REOPENING THIS WEEK*

Damascus Grill (temporarily closed for renovations), 2276 South Colorado Boulevard

Morton's the Steakhouse (moved from Wynkoop Street), 1745 Wazee Street

RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING THIS WEEK*

Fourteen Seventy-Two, 1472 South Pearl Street

Mu Brewing (Saturday), 97435 East Colfax Avenue

*Or earlier, and not covered in a previous Second Helping.

