From Market to Mofongo: Restaurant Roll Call for September 2016

The Denver Central Market opened on Sunday, September 25.

Denver continues to grind out new restaurants at a surprisingly consistent pace, like a sausage maker turning the crank round and round. So far in 2016, each month has seen about twenty openings in the metro area — and September was no different. Two debuts this month, at opposite ends of the scale of size and impact, attracted attention. At the small end, tiny El Coqui D'Aqui, a Puerto Rican joint with barely twenty seats, opened on South Colorado Boulevard as the city's only Boricua eatery — filling a gap felt by many Puerto Rican transplants. And in RiNo, the new Denver Central Market covers so much ground — in both footprint and breadth of culinary offerings — that El Coqui could easily be tucked into one of its corners. Denver Central Market opened on September 25, bringing eleven separate food and beverage vendors — devoted equally to in-house and takeout products — to Larimer Street.

Other flashy openings included Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger, in a brand-new development between the namesake lake and West Colfax Avenue; the spacious second outpost of Angelo's Taverna, next to the Breckenridge Brewery's Farm House in Littleton; and Avelina downtown, the first Denver eatery for a North Carolina restaurant group — but with Denver chef John Broening and pastry chef Yasmin Lozada-Hissom in the kitchen.

Several closings dampened the September celebrations, though, notably the shuttering of the Campus Lounge, which had held down its corner of University Boulevard and Exposition Avenue for the past forty years, and the Celtic Tavern, a favorite for all things Irish (if all of those things are stout and whiskey) since 2000.

Here's our complete list of bar and restaurant openings and closings for September 2016:

RESTAURANTS/BARS OPENING IN SEPTEMBER:*

715 Club, 715 East 26th Avenue

Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery, 6885 South Santa Fe Drive

Avelina, 1550 17th Street

Commonwealth Coffee, 5225 East 38th Avenue

Congress Park Taproom, 833 Colorado Boulevard

El Coqui D'Aqui, 2236 South Colorado Boulevard

The Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer Street

Five on Black, 1617 California Street

The Goods, 2550 Colfax Avenue

Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen, 10971 South Parker Road, Parker

The Juicing Tree, 2229 West 32nd Avenue

Maria Empanada — Denver Tech Center, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village

Mile High Hamburger Mary's, 1336 East 17th Avenue

The Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon Street

Pieology Pizzeria, 12073 East Arapahoe Road., Centennial

River and Woods, 2328 Pearl Street, Boulder

Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger, 1565 Raleigh Street

Sonder Coffee & Tea, 9731 East Iliff Avenue

Swine Emporium at the Bar Car, 819 Colorado Boulevard

Thai Curry, 990 West Sixth Avenue

Voicebox, 2601 Walnut Street

White Lies (the alter-ego of Black Eye Coffee), 800 Sherman Street

