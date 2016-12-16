From @ to Z: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, December 12-16

Want to know how to visit every brewery in Colorado? Ask these guys. Ashley Fowler/colorado brewery list

This week we went on the Colorado grand tour as our Beer Man, Jonathan Shikes, talked to several beer lovers who have visited every brewery in Colorado. To help you plan your own sudsy adventure, Shikes shared seven tips on how to be an efficient beer tourist. But if you're more of a fan of mixed drinks than beer, our Colorado Concierge picked five bars and restaurants where you can find great cocktails — along with a cozy fireplace.

In Chef & Tell, Laura Shunk chatted with sisters An and Thoa Nyugen, who are helping their parents keep New Saigon and New Saigon Bakery fresh for a long future in Denver.

In other news:

BARS AND RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK*

12@Madison, 1160 Madison Street

Comida Cantina at the Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Stanley Beer Hall (Sunday), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Zeps Epiq Sandwiches, 1147 Broadway

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

