menu

From @ to Z: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, December 12-16

Que Bueno! A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, December 5-9


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

From @ to Z: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, December 12-16

Friday, December 16, 2016 at 5:38 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Want to know how to visit every brewery in Colorado? Ask these guys.
Want to know how to visit every brewery in Colorado? Ask these guys.
Ashley Fowler/colorado brewery list
A A

This week we went on the Colorado grand tour as our Beer Man, Jonathan Shikes, talked to several beer lovers who have visited every brewery in Colorado. To help you plan your own sudsy adventure, Shikes shared seven tips on how to be an efficient beer tourist. But if you're more of a fan of mixed drinks than beer, our Colorado Concierge picked five bars and restaurants where you can find great cocktails — along with a cozy fireplace.

Related Stories

In Chef & Tell, Laura Shunk chatted with sisters An and Thoa Nyugen, who are helping their parents keep New Saigon and New Saigon Bakery fresh for a long future in Denver.

In other news:

BARS AND RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK*
12@Madison, 1160 Madison Street
Comida Cantina at the Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Stanley Beer Hall (Sunday), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Zeps Epiq Sandwiches, 1147 Broadway

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
12@Madison
More Info
More Info

1160 Madison St.
Denver, Colorado 80206

720-216-0190

www.12atmadison.com

miles
Comida Catina
More Info
More Info

2501 Dallas St.
Aurora, Colorado 80010

303-484-1632

www.eatcomida.com

miles
Stanley Marketplace
More Info
More Info

2501 Dallas St.
Aurora, Colorado 80010

720-413-7833

www.stanleymarketplace.com

miles
New Saigon
More Info
More Info

630 S. Federal Blvd.
Denver, CO 80219

303-936-4954

www.newsaigon.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >