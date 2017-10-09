Frozen Matter Targets Washington Park for Second Ice Cream Shop

When Geraldine Kim and Josh Gertzen opened Frozen Matter in Uptown in the spring of 2016, they built their ice cream shop with expansion in mind. Frozen Matter is the only retail ice cream shop in Colorado that is also a licensed dairy plant with an on-site pasteurizer, according to the owners, so making use of that equipment on a larger scale makes sense. "The dairy plant in Uptown was actually built to support four to five locations," Kim explains.

And so expansion is in the works; Kim and Gertzen have signed a lease at 1061 South Gaylord Street in the Washington Park neighborhood and hope to have the new shop open in December. While growth was always in the business plan, Kim says the second shop came sooner than she and Gertzen were expecting. The ice cream has earned praise from fans for the unique flavors and rich, housemade base, and when StarChefs recognized Frozen Matter with a Rising Stars award this past summer, landlords came calling too. "It seems like we get hit up by a developer at least once or twice a month," she notes.