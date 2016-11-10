Get Food and Fashion Today at Nosh & Posh at Civic Center Park

EXPAND Civic Center Eats may have rolled out of the park for the year, but Nosh & Posh takes its place, starting today. Danielle Lirette

Civic Center Eats — the city's biggest food-truck rally — may have wrapped up for the summer season, but the Civic Center Conservancy isn't ready to give up on outdoor dining. With an unseasonably warm November, today is a great day to get out, get some sunshine, grab some lunch — and maybe do a little clothes shopping. Now through April, the Conservancy presents Nosh & Posh, a monthly food-and-fashion-truck rally at the park.

Today's Nosh & Posh runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a choice of ten food trucks and four fashion trucks. The event will continue on the second Thursday of each month through April; proceeds go toward the Conservancy's efforts to revitalize Civic Center Park. “This once-a-month food-and-fashion-truck mashup is another fun way to enjoy Civic Center’s historic beauty while taking advantage of Colorado’s unbelievable fall weather, ” says Lindy Eichenbaum Lent, executive director of the Civic Center Conservancy.

Here's a list of today's Nosh & Posh participants:

Food

A Taste of the Philippines

Arepas House

Ba Nom a Nom

Basecamp Provisions

Bean Machine

Chuey Fus

CrockSpot

Matt's Snack Shack

Roll It Up Sushi

Still Smokin'

Fashion

Denver Fashion Truck

Fashions Underground

Patterns & Pops

The Funky Trunk

