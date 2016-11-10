Get Food and Fashion Today at Nosh & Posh at Civic Center Park
Civic Center Eats may have rolled out of the park for the year, but Nosh & Posh takes its place, starting today.
Danielle Lirette
Civic Center Eats — the city's biggest food-truck rally — may have wrapped up for the summer season, but the Civic Center Conservancy isn't ready to give up on outdoor dining. With an unseasonably warm November, today is a great day to get out, get some sunshine, grab some lunch — and maybe do a little clothes shopping. Now through April, the Conservancy presents Nosh & Posh, a monthly food-and-fashion-truck rally at the park.
Today's Nosh & Posh runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a choice of ten food trucks and four fashion trucks. The event will continue on the second Thursday of each month through April; proceeds go toward the Conservancy's efforts to revitalize Civic Center Park. “This once-a-month food-and-fashion-truck mashup is another fun way to enjoy Civic Center’s historic beauty while taking advantage of Colorado’s unbelievable fall weather, ” says Lindy Eichenbaum Lent, executive director of the Civic Center Conservancy.
Here's a list of today's Nosh & Posh participants:
Food
A Taste of the Philippines
Arepas House
Ba Nom a Nom
Basecamp Provisions
Bean Machine
Chuey Fus
CrockSpot
Matt's Snack Shack
Roll It Up Sushi
Still Smokin'
Fashion
Denver Fashion Truck
Fashions Underground
Patterns & Pops
The Funky Trunk
