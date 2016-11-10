menu

Get Food and Fashion Today at Nosh & Posh at Civic Center Park

Two Barbecue Joints Celebrate One Year in Business


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Get Food and Fashion Today at Nosh & Posh at Civic Center Park

Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 8:15 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Civic Center Eats may have rolled out of the park for the year, but Nosh & Posh takes its place, starting today.EXPAND
Civic Center Eats may have rolled out of the park for the year, but Nosh & Posh takes its place, starting today.
Danielle Lirette
A A

Civic Center Eats — the city's biggest food-truck rally — may have wrapped up for the summer season, but the Civic Center Conservancy isn't ready to give up on outdoor dining. With an unseasonably warm November, today is a great day to get out, get some sunshine, grab some lunch — and maybe do a little clothes shopping. Now through April, the Conservancy presents Nosh & Posh, a monthly food-and-fashion-truck rally at the park.

Related Stories

Today's Nosh & Posh runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a choice of ten food trucks and four fashion trucks. The event will continue on the second Thursday of each month through April; proceeds go toward the Conservancy's efforts to revitalize Civic Center Park. “This once-a-month food-and-fashion-truck mashup is another fun way to enjoy Civic Center’s historic beauty while taking advantage of Colorado’s unbelievable fall weather, ” says Lindy Eichenbaum Lent, executive director of the Civic Center Conservancy.

Here's a list of today's Nosh & Posh participants:

Food
A Taste of the Philippines
Arepas House
Ba Nom a Nom
Basecamp Provisions
Bean Machine
Chuey Fus
CrockSpot
Matt's Snack Shack
Roll It Up Sushi
Still Smokin'

Fashion
Denver Fashion Truck
Fashions Underground
Patterns & Pops
The Funky Trunk

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Civic Center Park
More Info
More Info

Broadway and Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80202

303-892-1112

www.denvergov.org

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >