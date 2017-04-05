menu

Glazed & Confuzed Closing Sunday With a New Shop and Menu in the Works

Choice, Aiming to Reinvent the Convenience Store, Will Open on Broadway This Summer


Glazed & Confuzed Closing Sunday With a New Shop and Menu in the Works

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 9:55 a.m.
By Linnea Covington
Confuzed Somoa doughnut at Glazed & Confuzed.EXPAND
Confuzed Somoa doughnut at Glazed & Confuzed.
Linnea Covington
This Sunday, April 9, marks the end of Glazed & Confuzed Donuts on Leetsdale Drive. But fans of the stoner-themed doughnut shop that originally opened in June 2014 don't have to mourn the closing for long. Owner Josh Schwab plans to open up again in the Stanley Marketplace come April 20, as long as everything goes according to plans.

When Glazed & Confuzed does reopen, you can expect even more crazy doughnuts and hybrid pastries featuring collaborations with folks at the Stanley. For example, Schwab says he is currently coordinating with restaurateur Frank Bonanno (Mizuna, Salt & Grinder, Luca) to create a steamed, bao-bun-style doughnut. While Bonanno won't be working on the exact Asian-fusion pastry, he has agreed to host Schwab at his ramen joint, Bones, to teach him the art of making the soft, doughy and slightly sweet Chinese buns.

"It's a doughnut bao and it's like a steamed doughnut," said Schwab. "I think if we pull it off it will be something special."

While Schwab couldn't promise that the new Glazed & Confuzed will be fully ready to go on time, he says that no matter what, he will be serving up the shop's famous CBD doughnuts there in honor of 4/20, even if the bakery isn't in full swing. Until then, stock up on favorites such as the Confuzed Somoa, Strawberry Shortcake and the bacon-laden Breakfast of Champz before last call this weekend.

Linnea Covington
Food and lifestyle journalist Linnea Covington moved back to Denver after spending 13 years in New York City and couldn't be happier to be home. She has been exploring the Mile High and eating as much as possible, especially when it involves pizza or ice cream. When not indulging in the city's blossoming restaurant scene, you can find her exploring museums and nature with her toddler and partner. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.
miles
Glazed and Confuzed
5301 Leetsdale Dr.
Denver, CO 80246

303-524-9637

www.gcdonuts.com

miles
Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St.
Aurora, Colorado 80010

720-413-7833

www.stanleymarketplace.com

