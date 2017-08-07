 


Godfather's has something for southeast Denver.
Godfather's Pizza

Godfather's Pizza Doubles Down With Southeast Denver Outpost

Mark Antonation | August 7, 2017 | 8:59am
Denverites hungry for pizza and nostalgia flocked to Godfather's Pizza when it returned to the metro area after a two-decade absence. Last year a new branch of the Nebraska-based chain settled in at 2350 East 120th Avenue in Thornton. That was a long drive for many pie-lovers in the southern portion of metro Denver, though, so they'll be happy to learn that a Godfather's is coming to the southeast side of town.

The newest Godfather's is scheduled for an early fall opening at 9567 East Iliff Avenue, near the Lugano at Cherry Creek mixed-use development. It's under the same franchise ownership of Jake Smith, Cody Wickham and Adrienne Wood, the group that runs the Thornton restaurant.

Godfather's was a popular chain in the 1980s, but a downturn saw many closures — including all of the Colorado outposts — in the 1990s. While current pizza trends favor thin, Neapolitan-style pies, many Midwesterners who grew up with the company's gangster-themed TV commercials still crave the thick, chewy crust and such non-traditional toppings as the Tex-Mex and Bacon Chicken Ranch that Godfather's popularized.

Is it an offer you won't be able to refuse?

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well the city's fast-changing restaurant landscape.

