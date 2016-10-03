menu

Good News for Bagel Lovers: Rosenberg's Set for Triple October Comeback

Good News for Bagel Lovers: Rosenberg's Set for Triple October Comeback

Monday, October 3, 2016 at 7:01 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Rosenberg's Bagels is making an October comeback.
Rosenberg's Bagels is making an October comeback.
Danielle Lirette
Rosenberg's Bagels fans have been getting their fix at various breakfast pop-ups this summer, ever since a fire in an apartment above the deli at 725 East 26th Avenue closed the business in early May. But owner Josh Pollack is nearly ready to relaunch the bakery; a message on the Rosenberg's Facebook page indicated a goal of mid-October:

But if two weeks is too long to wait for a stacked breakfast bagel sandwich, there's another way to get your (nearly) daily bread starting tomorrow. Berkeley deli and salumeria Il Porcellino, at 4334 West 41st Avenue, is adding breakfast service from  8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Owners Brian Albano and Bill Miner will be offering breakfast sandwiches built on bagels from Rosenberg's utilizing their own house-cured meats: applewood-smoked bacon, maple-sage sausage and New Jersey-style pork roll. Of course, cheese and eggs will also be piled on.  (Il Porcellino is closed on Mondays, so you're not missing anything this morning.)

Il Porcellino's entrance on 41st Avenue, just off Tennyson Street.
Il Porcellino's entrance on 41st Avenue, just off Tennyson Street.
Mark Antonation

If these aren't enough, Pollack is completing a bagel trifecta by teaming up with another bagelry in town. The Bagel Store at 942 South Monaco Parkway posted this sign on its door last week:

The Bagel Store is proud to announce that we are joining with Rosenberg's Bagel's and Delicatessen.

We will maintain our kosher certification at this location. Look for new products, too!

Coming soon is an exciting store facelift we can all look forward to!

Beth and Bruce
The Bagel Store

Joshua and Kara
Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen


The Bagel Store, owned by Beth Ginsberg, has baked its own bagels, pastries and challah for more than three decades.

Pollack is also expected to open another branch of Rosenberg's inside the upcoming Stanley Marketplace in Aurora just south of the Stapleton neighborhood later this fall.

