Goodbird Kitchen Rebranding, Roosting in Former 4 G's Spot on South Broadway

EXPAND Will Big Red F be able to break the curse that has swallowed several restaurants at 2200 South Broadway? Westword file photo.

Some addresses just seem cursed — at least until something comes along to create a little buzz and lure the neighbors. Such is the case at 2200 South Broadway, which has seen the South Broadway Grill, Hades Bar & Grill, Zocalo and El Olvido come and go in recent years. And if you've been in the neighborhood long enough, you'll remember it as Mr. Steak.

The most recent tenant, family-owned local mini chain 4 G's Restaurant & Cantina, threw in the towel at the end of July; the Gonzalez family, which has operated several 4 G's throughout the metro area since 1974, announced the news on the restaurant's Facebook page:

Dear friends..

As many of you know, yesterday was our last day at 2200 s Broadway , we will be moving to Englewood and reopening in mid September, although we know where we are going, we cannot disclose at this time the address of the new location due to a confidentiality agreement between seller and buyer. But I just want to take a minute to thank you for all your support!! Thank you for all your kind words your hugs and best wishes, you guys have no idea how much that really meant to me and my staff.. We really appreciate all of you! So, as we close this location here at Rosedale, I just want to remind you of our other locations at 5950 Platte Canyon rd. Littleton, Co 80123

and 2788 S Federal Blvd Denver, Co 80236. Please stay tuned for updates in our new location.. I am very excited to start this new chapter and as I told some of you.. I was very sad, maybe a little tear here and there but then I shake it off and move on!! Thank you all from the bottom of my heart! And please remember to always support your local family owned businesses!

And now we know where 4 G's is heading: The family is taking over a spot at 3866 South Broadway in Englewood, the former home of Mirage and Arap's Old Gun Club. "We will be doing a major renovation on the building...we expect to be open in October," says Myrna Gonzalez.

But who will swoop into 2200 South Broadway to lift the curse and spare the building from the ignominy of graffiti taggers and the boarded-up windows? Looks like the savior will be the Big Red F restaurant group, which will open another branch of its fried-chicken chain — currently called Goodbird Kitchen, but soon to be re-branded as the Post Chicken & Beer to better match the moniker of the Lafayette mothership, the Post Brewing Company. The Longmont Goodbird will change names in September, and the South Broadway location is expected to be ready for business with the new name in October.

Sometimes a Goodbird in the ’hood is worth more than 4 G's. But while 4 G's didn't last long in that spot, customers have been flocking to its Littleton and South Federal locations for years, as well as to a two-year-old outpost at 900 Jersey Street in Montclair. And South Broadway between Evans and the Englewood city line, long a home for dive bars and timeworn diners, is ready for some modern flair courtesy of the Big Red F.