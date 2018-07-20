The Great American Beer Fest Adds a New Collaboration Category

Collaboration has become synonymous with craft beer over the past ten years because of how friendly most people in the industry are with each other. And since brewers and brewery staff like to work together as much they like to party together, collaboration beers are also extremely popular. One of the biggest — of not the biggest — festivals in the state is dedicated to these beers; Collaboration Fest takes place in Denver every spring.

To get in on the act and to celebrate "the collaborative spirit of the craft brewing community," the organizers of the Great American Beer Festival have added a new competition this year dedicated to collaboration beers. Since these entries don't adhere to any particular style, however, they will be judged in a best-of-show format in which each beer will be evaluated on its own merits, similar to GABF's Pro-Am home brewing competition.

"The best part of this collaboration is that both breweries will be awarded medals," says Ann Obenchain, spokeswoman for the Brewers Association, which hosts the annual festival.