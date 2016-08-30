Great American Beer Festival Week 2016: Calendar of Amazing Events

EXPAND Get ready, livers: the GABF is returning. Danielle Lirette

Get ready to welcome back to the most wonderful week in Denver, a time when people from all over the country — and the world — descend on the Mile High City to drink beer together. The Great American Beer Festival will return for its 35th iteration October 6 through 8, and the Boulder-based Brewers Association, which hosts the fest, has a few celebrations in store. But the beers start pouring long before that Thursday as breweries, restaurants and other watering holes and venues tap all kinds of treats from near and far. They will host tap takeovers, meet-and-greets, smaller festivals, special tappings, blowout bashes, concerts, classes, tours, dinners and more — all in the name of great beer.

Here's a list of many of the best things that are happening during the days before and during GABF; we will continue to update this list frequently. Cheers.

Monday, October 3

Falling Rock Taphouse will once again welcome beer lovers and brewery folks from near and far to its annual GABF-week kickoff party starting at 5 p.m. When the GABF clock at Falling Rock counts down to zero, the drinking may commence. There are usually plenty of rare or unusual beers on tap. Details TBA.

Tuesday, October 4

Ernie’s Bar & Pizza is celebrating GABF as it always does by hosting a tap takeover starting at 5 p.m. This year, the casual pizza spot will clear fifteen of its thirty tap lines to make way for some hand-picked IPAs from all over the country, including Stone Ruin 10 and wine-barrel-aged Cali-Belgique, Bristol Brewing Rye IPA, and Dogfish Head Flesh and Blood IPA. There will be a Cicerone on hand to talk beer and live music from 5 to 7 p.m. The beers will be available throughout the week while the kegs last.

The Beers Made by Walking program, which was founded in Colorado Springs by Eric Steen, invites brewers to create place-based beers inspired by plants found on nature trails, some in the wilderness, others in more urban settings. This year's event takes place at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science for the first time, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will feature more than thirty place-based beers, most of which were brewed specifically for the event by Colorado breweries. One example features a collaboration between Odd 13 Brewing and Our Mutual Friend; it's a blended sour ale aged on 500 pounds of palisade peaches. Tickets are $35 and will be available in early September via the Museum's Facebook page.

The fifth annual What the Funk!? Invitational — which celebrates "all things barrel-aged, from boozy and strong to wild, sour and funky — returns tonight from 6 to 10 p.m., a little earlier in the week than usual, at the Exdo Events Center. Sponsored by Denver-based Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project and Shelton Brothers, this festival features dozens of breweries from across the United States and the world, who make some rare and sought-after beers. Although last year's festival suffered from some oft-criticized logistical problems, the organizers promise that they have righted the ship this time around. In addition to being held in a larger, simplified and more open space, the fest will feature more beer from each brewer and a reduced number of tickets. Attendees should have access to brewery reps, who they can chat with. Tickets are $100 and are available at www.wtfinvitational.com. Proceeds benefit a local charity.

Thursday, October 6

Sold out: The 35th edition of Great American Beer Festival begins today at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets were $80 but can be found on after-market sites for a variety of prices. This is the main event, the Mecca, the bucket-list attraction — featuring thousands of beers from more than 800 breweries — and, like last year, with an additional 90,000 square feet of space for a better experience.

Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen will once again host Indiana's Three Floyds Brewing, which doesn't normally distribute in Colorado, for an evening of "drinking, eating and happiness," the brewery says. There will be four beer on tap from Three Floyds. No tickets or reservations necessary.

Friday, October 7

Sold out: The 35th edition of Great American Beer Festival continues today at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets were $80 but can be found on after-market sites for a variety of prices. This is the main event, the Mecca, the bucket-list attraction — featuring thousands of beers from more than 800 breweries — and, like last year, with an additional 90,000 square feet of space for a better experience.

Sold out: Denver Rare Beer Tasting 8 takes place today from noon to 4 p.m. at the McNichols Building. A fundraiser for Pints for Prostates, it features dozens of rare and sought-after beers.

Saturday, October 8

Sold out: The 35th edition of Great American Beer Festival concludes today with two sessions, one at noon and one at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets were $80 but can be found on after-market sites for a variety of prices. This is the main event, the Mecca, the bucket-list attraction — featuring thousands of beers from more than 800 breweries — and, like last year, with an additional 90,000 square feet of space for a better experience.

