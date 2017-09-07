Great American Beer Festival Week 2017: Calendar of Amazing Events

If you don't like beer, then Great American Beer Festival week, October 2-8, is a great time to head for hills to take in the beautiful reds, yellows and golds of Colorado's fall colors. But if beer is your passion, then those reds, golds and yellows are all right here in town — and they are so, so pretty.

Beer will occupy the minds of thousands of people — locals and tourists alike — in early October as dozens and dozens of beer bars, breweries, restaurants and other venues hosts special tappings, dinners, seminars, mini-festivals and other events in honor of the 36th edition of the Great American Beer Festival, which takes place Thursday, October 5 through Saturday, October 7 at the Colorado Convention Center. It's a glorious time for beer lovers and it turns Denver into a world-class destination.

And while the festival itself — the largest one on the planet — is amazing, it is also sold out. But that doesn't mean there isn't a lot of great beer to enjoy; here's our list of events you can plan ahead for; we'll continue to update this list on a regular basis over the next few weeks as we hear about more events. Cheers.

EXPAND Danielle Lirette

Monday, October 2

Falling Rock Tap House will once again welcome beer lovers and brewery folks from near and far to its annual GABF-week kickoff party starting at 5 p.m. When the GABF clock at Falling Rock counts down to zero, the drinking may commence. There are usually plenty of rare or unusual beers on tap. This year, you'll find special releases from Horse & Dragon, Upslope, some special 20th anniversary collaborations and more

Beers Made By Walking

Tuesday, October 3

The Crafty Fox will host a variety of rare beer tappings this week. Tonight's include brews distributed by Crooked Stave Artisans (the distribution arm of Crooked Stave): Jester King Boxer's Revenge; Fremont Field to Ferment; Half Acre LA Looks I.P.A. with Coconut Butter & Lactose; Gigantic Hole in the Head; Boneyard; Prairie; Breakside; Arizona Wilderness Superstition Coffee Stout; Jack's Abby Hoponius Union; Almanac Splendid Population; Crux Sour Doublecross; Two Road; Jolly Pumpkin Saison M; Beachwood 28 Haze Later; Captain Lawrence Black Cherry Sour; Perennial Suburban Beverage; American Solera; Hops and Grain; Lord Hobo; La Cumbre Project Dank; Lawsons Sip of Sunshine; and more.

The Paramount Cafe will hold its Seventh Annual Beer Festival from 5 to 7 p.m., where beers from Odell, Epic, New Belgium, Left Hand, Breckenridge, Declaration Brewing and many more will be poured. All proceeds benefit Miami Animal Alliance, a nonprofit based in Colorado and Oklahoma. Tickets are $20.

One of GABF week's most charming events returns to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science when Beers Made By Walking takes over the space from 6 to 9 p.m., offering up more than thirty beers that were inspired by plants that brewers found by going for walks and hikes in both nature and in urban settings. Each "place-based" beer is a "unique, drinkable portrait of the landscape," the organizers says. "Over twenty of the beers were made specifically for this event by Colorado breweries that have collaborated with us. Each beer is inspired by landscapes in an area of the brewer’s choosing. Brewers have hiked up 14,000-foot mountains, trekked through lush canyons, camped in national parks, and strolled through community gardens to find inspiration. Additionally, a select number of breweries from outside of Colorado will serve a few specialty offerings from their respective portfolios that include beers with foraged ingredients. Tickets to the seventh annual Beers Made By Walking festival are $40 and can be purchased on the museum's web site; attendees will receive special glassware and unlimited access to the beers until they run out. Food will be available to purchase at the museum. Proceeds will benefit the DMNS. Some of the breweries that have signed on include: Atom, Baere, Black Project, Burial, Cerebral, Crooked Stave, Elevation, Fiction, Fonta Flora, Four Noses, Great Divide, Hopworks, Intrepid Sojourner, Jester King, Mockery, Odd13, Our Mutual Friend, Paradox, Ratio, Scratch, Station 26, Strange Craft, Trinity, Trophy, TRVE, Upslope Vine Street Pub and Wild Woods.

Euclid Hall employees sampled some beer before the dinner. Euclid Hall Facebook page

Wednesday, October 4

Falling Rock Tap House will be tapping special beers all day long at different times. In the afternoon, you'll find Upslope Brewing at 3 p.m. and Stone at 4 p.m. In the evening, there will be beers made by the breweries who are distributed by Crooked Stave Artisans at 5 p.m. At 9:30, it's "Melvin Brewing’s IPA Challenge at the Trailer Park Bar (until the lot closes or beers run out). Then there's Full Sail at 10 p.m. and Jester King at 11 p.m.

Join New Image Brewing in Arvada for "an intimate gathering with a curated group of brewers that offer some of the best beer in Colorado." The Colorado Invitational: GABF Kickoff Party features beer from New Image, Odd13 Brewing, Weldwerks, Wiley Roots, Cerebral Brewing and 4 Noses Brewing Each brewery will set up, mini-fest style, on the New Image patio to pour two special beers from their portfolios. "Its a chance to meet the people behind the beer, ask questions, relax and not worry about rushing around to try everything before its gone." Tickets are $35 and include beer, a commemorative t-shirt, a glass and live music. There will be two sessions, one from noon to 3 p.m. and one from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Tivoli Brewing is throwing a GABF-week shindig from 5 to 10 p.m., featuring breweries repped by Tivoli Distributing Company and beers you won't be able to find at GABF. There will also be music by Woodshed Red.

Euclid Hall welcomes Telluride Brewing and Marble Brewing, out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a special beer-paring dinner called Brotherhood: Passion for the Craft. The dinner comprises five courses prepared by Euclid's chefs and a collection of suds from Telluride and Marble. Reps from both breweries will be on hand; there will also be live music. Tickets, $85, are available at brownpapertickets.com.

The Crafty Fox hosts Good Bugs, a fermentation series by Brewed Food, from 3 to 6 p.m. The Good Bugs series is a partnership between Brewed Food founder Jensen Cummings, Inland Empire Yeast Laboratories and several breweries who teamed up to make beers that highlight yeast and bacteria strains. While hops and grains are essential to beer, "there are a community of 'good bugs' that deserve their dues," according to the project. "It’s our hope to one day see tasting notes that bring attention to yeast and bacteria strains like Baron, Conan, Brett Brux, Brevis, Delbrueckii, and the myriad of flavors they (and countless others) contribute to these brews." You can meet the brewers and sample the only batches of these beers ever produced. The breweries are Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales, Fremont Brewing, Great Divide Brewing, Rhinegeist, Against The Grain, River North Brewery, Odd13 Brewing, and Outer Range. There will also be fermented foods from Brewed Food and custom dishes from the Crafty Fox kitchen. No tickets required.

Wynkoop Brewing brings back its famed Beer Drinker of the Year event when finalists in the storied and formerly annual contest "vie for the crown as they demonstrate their knowledge, passion, and commitment to drinking great beer," the brewery says. There will be drinks at 4:30 and a meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. in the Mercantile Room. The competition will get underway at 5:30. The event is free to watch but space is limited, so get there early to claim a spot. Contestants typically come from all over the country to participate.

Join Bierstadt Lagerhaus and the Pink Boots Society, an organization that advocates for women in the brewing industry, for the Pink Boots Rare Beer Tasting from 7 to 10 p.m. "We will serve up exclusive selections from the ladies of brewing as we host the ... only event [during the GABF week] that focuses on the contributions of the females in the brewing industry," Bierstadt says. Tickets are $30 and are available at nightout.com. Participating brewers include Ashleigh Carter of Bierstadt; Meagan Nelsen of Blue Moon; Jill Brensan of Good Neighbor Brews; Erin Hamrick of Dry Dock; Bridgette Turner of Solace Brewing; Laura Pilato of Grimm Brothers; Julie Rhodes of Merchant Du Vin; Amy Newell-Large of Avery Brewing; Alix Daggatt of Fort George Brewery; Erin Cox of Great Divide; Jennifer Kent of McMenamins Thompson Brewery; Sara Davidson of Tin Man Brewing; Mandie Hedick of Intersect Brewing; Lana Adzhigirey of Dystopian State; Kristen Murano of Ska Brewing; Bess Dougherty of Greatful Gnome; Leslie Shore; Anne Sprecher; Cat Weist of Seabright Brewery; Monica Mondragon of Santa Fe Brewing; Emily Kramer of Jessup Farm Barrel House; and Melissa Bosak of Crazy Mountain.

It's Wacky Hat Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Avanti Food & Beverage when Dogfish Head founder and beer personality Sam Calagione shows up to drink beer and, uh, wear a wacky hat? You can also wear a wacky hat for special prizes. There will be a variety of Dogfish beers on hand, including two special beers (TBA) flights of 120 Minute IPA from 2014, '15, '16 and '17.

The What the Funk? Invitational from Crooked Stave Artisans, the distribution arm of Crooked Stave, returns this GABF to celebrate all things barrel-aged, "from boozy and strong to wild, sour, and funky." It features numerous breweries from across the United States, many of them CSA clients, and around the world. This year, the fest takes place at the Studios at Overland Crossing, 2201 South Delaware Street, from 6 to 10 p.m. All proceeds go to Water For People, an international nonprofit organization working in nine countries to bring safe water and sanitation to four million people. For more information, go to wtfinvitational.com.

EXPAND The 50 Firkin Fiasco returns for its fifth incarnation at Epic Brewing. Epic Brewing

Thursday, October 5

Uh oh, did someone say Modern Times? Yes they did. Falling Rock Taphouse will tap some Modern Times beers at noon, followed by Boulder Beer at 1 p.m.; Trinity at 2; and Rogue at 3 p.m. In the evening, you'll find Green Flash at the Trailer Park Bar at 9:30 p.m., followed by Rare Barrel and Cellarmaker at 10; Alpine Brewing at the Trailer Park Bar at 10:30 p.m. and Jolly Pumpkin at 11 p.m.

Ohio is in the house today at the Crafty Fox, which will tap numerous beers from five Ohio breweries. Rhinegeist beers include: Truth (IPA), Peach Dodo (gose), Melon Drop (pale ale), Barrel Aged Mushhushshu (dark ale blend), and Barrel Aged Barney (Scotch ale). Beers from Madtree: PsycHOPathy IPA, Happy Amber Ale, PSA Pale Ale, Ye Olde Battering Ram barrel-aged dark barleywine, and Out of the Woods. Little Fish beers include: Barrel Aged Saison du Poisson, Reinheitsgewhat, Woodthrush, Petit Poisson and Home Slice. There will also be beers from Warped Wing and Jackie O's.

Epic Brewing brings back the annual Fifty Firkin Fiasco from 7 p.m. to Midnight, where its brewers and staff have put together fifty unique firkins, ranging from silly to sublime. You can sample whichever ones you like as you wander through the brewery from back to front and back again. Tickets are $35 at eventbrite.com and include unlimited samples. Food and Souvenir t-shirts sold separately.

SOLD OUT: The 36th edition of the Great American Beer Festival begins today at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets were $85 but can be found on after-market sites for a variety of prices. This is the main event, the Mecca, the bucket-list attraction — with thousands of beers from more than 800 breweries.

Prepare yourself for an epic beat-down that only the likes of Bierstadt Lagerhaus and Melvin Brewing could deliver, courtesy of the local Rocky Mountain Pro wrestling group and Hacksaw Jim Duggan. For $25, you get your first beer, "a mug to drink it and your mind blown," Bierstadt says. The events runs 10 p.m. to midnight at Bierstadt/the Rackhouse Pub.

Crafty Fox Facebook page

Friday, October 6

The Crafty Fox has been celebrating GABF week with numerous tap takeovers and special beers. At 3 p.m., the beer and pizza joint will tap rare and specialty beers from Outer Range Brewing in Frisco and Wiley Roots Brewing in Greeley. It will also tap a collaboration IPA that the two did for this week only and two collabs that the Crafty Fox did with Outer Range (an IPA) and Wiley Roots (a pastry porter).

Falling Rock hosts its annual Sierra Nevada Kill-A-Keg event at noon. Then it taps beers from Boulevard at 1 p.m.; Ommegang at 2; and Elevation at 3 p.m. In the evening, you'll find Epic Brewing at the Trailer Park Bar at 9:30 p.m.; Ecliptic Brewing at 10; Dogfish Head at the Trailer Park Bar at 10:30; and New Holland at 11 p.m.

SOLD OUT: The 36th edition of the Great American Beer Festival continues today at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets were $85 but can be found on after-market sites for a variety of prices. This is the main event, the Mecca, the bucket-list attraction — featuring thousands of beers from more than 800 breweries.

SOLD OUT: The ninth edition of the annual and exclusive Denver Rare Beer Tasting runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the McNichols Building, where more than fifty of the country's top craft breweries will be serving rare, exotic and vintage beers to raise funds for the Pints for Prostates campaign.

EXPAND When brewers sing. Ratio Beerworks

Saturday, October 7

Falling Rock will tap beers from Avery Brewing at 4 p.m, followed by Casey Brewing and Blending at 5 p.m.; Telluride 6 p.m. In the evening, it's Shmaltz/Renegade at 9 p.m.; a Crooked Stave Artisan Distributing’s sour beer showcase at the Trailer Park Bar at 9:30; Firestone Walker at 10 and New Belgium at 11 p.m.

The Crafty Fox will highlight beers from TRVE Brewing today, in addition to beers from Night Shift, Modern Times, Seven Sun, Common Wealth, Finn Back and Surly.

Join Ratio Beerworks after the final session of GABF for a karaoke party, running from 9 p.m. to midnight. Belt out some of your favorite hits and "help send GABF's final night off in a blaze of glory," Ratio says. "Everyone is welcome join the party, but if you bring your brewers badge and sign up to sing a song, your first beer is on us. Additionally, we'll be tapping some serious heat during the party, to put the kibosh on a massive weekend."

SOLD OUT: The 36th edition of the Great American Beer Festival wraps up today with two sessions, one at noon and one at 5:30 p.m. at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets were $85 but can be found on after-market sites for a variety of prices. This is the main event, the Mecca, the bucket-list attraction — featuring thousands of beers from more than 800 breweries.

