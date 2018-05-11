Great Divide Brewery and Restaurant Bumps Rock Bottom From DIA

No visit to Denver is complete without a trip to a brewery (or three), so it makes sense that the first taproom that travelers will see inside Denver International Airport’s Concourse C is Great Divide Brewing, which holds court as one of the oldest, largest and most respected breweries in the Mile High City.

Great Divide and its concessions partner, HMS Host, won the right in March to open a new taproom at DIA, and will take over the now-closed Rock Bottom Brewing space later this year. The Rock Bottom chain was also founded in Colorado before being sold to an investment firm. New Belgium Brewing, Boulder Beer Company and the Denver Chophouse (which has a brewery downtown) also have taprooms at the airport.

“We are a strong, locally-owned business … and we’ve always wanted to be there,” says Great Divide founder Brian Dunn about the airport. “DIA has really started to expand its local offerings, so it’s important for us and for DIA to represent what local businesses are about.”