Great Divide Rolls out Hazy IPA Cans as Part of New Small-Batch Program

Great Divide Brewing’s huge packaging plant was built for speed and volume. It was designed to handle big runs of Titan IPA, Yeti Imperial Stout and newer hits like Denver Pale Ale. So aside from a few recent bottle offerings, most people don’t get to try the brewery’s small-batch beers unless they visit its two taprooms.

But that's changing. The brewery notched a major first last week when it delivered a small run (small for Great Divide, anyway) of 200 canned cases of its Hazy IPA to 25 liquor stores in the metro area. Originally draft only, this New England-style IPA has been the brewery's biggest seller at its two taprooms for the past year — and its fastest-growing draft beer in terms of volume. But until now, it had never been canned.

"It's challenging for us to do small runs, but it's also fun because it lets the brewers express their creativity, and it shows that after 25 years, we can still kick out great beers," says Great Divide founder Brian Dunn. "But to do that, our brewers and our packaging team had to put in a huge amount of effort; they had to go way beyond. Our head brewer, Brandon Jacobs, and packaging manager, Jeff Martin — they deserve a lot of credit."