Seven Denver Twists on Game of Thrones Fare

The seventh season of HBO's Game of Thrones seems like it just started, but the season finale this Sunday, August 27, is fast approaching (just like those white walkers). From pot pie to lemon cake, you'll want to eat your feelings as another season ends too soon. Celebrate (or mourn) with these Denver versions of the food seen on Game of Thrones before the final episode.

Snooze's egg-topped breakfast pot pie is made with puff-pastry dough and sausage gravy. Ashley Davis Photography

Snooze

1701 Wynkoop Sreet (and other locations)

303-825-3536

A lot of people give up on the gravy, but Snooze certainly did not. The breakfast pot pie delivers a lighter, flakier version of the classic dinner dish, all tied together with a rich sausage gravy. Just vanquish the image of the segue from Hot Pie's pot pie to Jorah Mormont's medical condition from your mind before you dig in.