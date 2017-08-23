Seven Denver Twists on Game of Thrones Fare

The seventh season of HBO's Game of Thrones seems like it just started, but the season finale this Sunday, August 27, is fast approaching (just like those white walkers). From pot pie to lemon cake, you'll want to eat your feelings as another season ends too soon. Celebrate (or mourn) with these Denver versions of the food seen on Game of Thrones before the final episode.
Snooze's egg-topped breakfast pot pie is made with puff-pastry dough and sausage gravy.
Ashley Davis Photography
Snooze
1701 Wynkoop Sreet (and other locations)
303-825-3536
A lot of people give up on the gravy, but Snooze certainly did not. The breakfast pot pie delivers a lighter, flakier version of the classic dinner dish, all tied together with a rich sausage gravy. Just vanquish the image of the segue from Hot Pie's pot pie to Jorah Mormont's medical condition from your mind before you dig in.
Root Down's duck wings are served with a mango lime aioli.
Veronica Penney
Root Down
1600 West 33rd Avenue
303-993-4200
If you stop at the Inn of the Crossroads, you'll be dining on whole honeyed duck. But the jerk duck wings at Root Down offer a tropical alternative to the traditional roasted bird. Just because the Game of Thrones characters can't enjoy Caribbean flavors doesn't mean you have to miss out.
Izzio's at the Denver Central Market bakes a lineup of rustic breads.
Veronica Penney
2669 Larimer Street
720-381-0260
Brown bread, another of Hot Pie's favorites, refers to any type of whole-grain bread, usually made with wheat or rye.
Hogshead Brewery has a sunny patio for summer afternoon beers.
Veronica Penney
Hogshead Brewery
4460 West 29th Avenue
303-495-3105
If you have something in common with the Hound and find yourself wishing
Gateaux's lemon cake pop, topped with a miniature lemon slice made of icing.
Veronica Penney
Gateaux Bakery
1160 Speer Blvd
303-376-0070
Gateaux's lemon cake pops mean that you don't have to pull a Sansa and eat that entire lemon cake on your own (unless you really want to). The soft, dense lemon cake is topped with white chocolate icing and packs a lot of flavor into petite, sunny spheres.
The Cajun lamb sausage at Work & Class, served with roasted peppers and pickled red onions.
Veronica Penney
Work & Class
2500 Larimer Street
303-292-0700
Not even Ramsey Bolton would be able to pass on the Cajun lamb sausage from Work & Class. Also on the menu are curry duck-and-lamb albondigas (meatballs) and roasted goat — all for a feast that will make you feel like you're visiting Dorne.
Infinite Monkey Theorem's RiNo tasting room.
Infinite Monkey Theorem
Infinite Monkey Theorem
3200 Larimer Street
303-736-8376
When all else fails, have some more wine. Infinite Monkey Theorem's RiNo tasting room is open every day of the week and offers a casual venue for you and your friends to debate who the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms truly is. Instead of tipping back wine from a goat skin, consider a more civilized can or glass. If you're in the eastern realms of Stapleton or Aurora, raise a flagon at the new wine room inside Stanley Marketplace.
