Reader: I Don't Want Green Chile-Smothered Anything at Breakfast

Hashtag's lamb neck Benedict with green chile. Danielle Lirette

Hashtag, the latest restaurant from Troy Guard, should open this week, giving residents of East Denver hungry for more eateries another breakfast option. And since this one is from Guard, there will be plenty of unusual items on the menu. But don't count on them impressing Amber, who says:



As a Southern girl, y'all ain't got jack for breakfast! I don't want green chile-smothered anything before 10 a.m. Gimme some buttered fluffy clouds of heaven with my choice of artery-clogging meat delicacy.



The Hashtag opening had been scheduled for July 7 but was pushed back; check the Hashtag Facebook page for updates. Where to eat in the meantime? Bailey's suggestions for a good breakfast in Denver:

Snooze, Lucille's, Wooden Spoon, Shells & Sauce, Morning Collective, Sassafras, Duo, all of the diners (Breakfast king, Breakfast Queen 2, Mike's...all delicious), etc. etc.



What breakfast joint do you recommend? Where will you be eating this morning?

