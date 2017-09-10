Reader: It's Odd That There Is No Denver Cuisine...at All!

The folks behind Rhein Haus just opened Wally's Wisconsin Tavern right next door at 1417 Market Street, where it serves such specialties of the Badger state as cheese curds, walleye and beers from the Great Lakes. Our stories on Wally's inspired an outpouring of Wisconsin food memories from hungry readers, as well as this note from Scott:

It's funny....I've been in the Great Lakes states all summer (Indiana/Ohio/Michigan), and while I miss Denver, there is no sense of "Denver food" that I am missing. Like, all those people who moved from Wisconsin and their cheese, or all the people from Philly with their Philly cheesesteak, or Chicago-style pizza, etc. Denver has NOTHING to long for by way of food at all. It's odd that there is no Denver cuisine, and that they are always trying to duplicate something else.



Replies Nate:

Denver omelette. Bison burgers. Rocky Mountain trout. Palisade peaches.

