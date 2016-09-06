menu

Gretchen Kurtz Returns Today as Westword Restaurant Reviewer

Reader: Hipsters Do Not Understand Ethnic Foods or Chocolate


Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 1:10 a.m.
By Patricia Calhoun
Danielle Lirette
Our long hunt for Westword's next restaurant reviewer has ended — and we're pleased to announce that we're returning to the tried and very, very true. Gretchen Kurtz, a seasoned pro who takes the role of reviewer very seriously, is back as our Cafe critic, offering her educated, opinionated take of the Denver dining scene.

Her first review will be posted here later this morning — and what restaurant did she decide to focus on?
One that serves the fried green tomato salad shown above, and whose entire menu is flavored with the energy and taste of the New West.

Read the review here this morning.

