Delhi Darbar Takes Over Gumba's at 20th and Lincoln

The restaurant at the corner of Lincoln and East 20th Avenue is sending out some confusing signals at the moment — but that should clear up in a few days. Right now there are signs on the building for both Gumba's Italian Kitchen and Delhi Darbar. As it turns out, the ownership of the restaurant is making a quick concept swap from Italian to Indian.

Gumba's, the first brick-and-mortar version of the food truck of the same name, had been in the works for the better part of last year and finally opened on December 27, according to general manager Ben Kush. But the main partner behind the Italian concept left the group, so the four remaining partners, veterans of Denver's Indian restaurant scene, decided to do what they know best.