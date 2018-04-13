Gypsy Q Will Launch Barbecue Food Truck and Catering Company in May

Chef Nick Shankland takes a hands-on approach to barbecue. When he decided to start his own smoked-meats business, he built a smoker from an old horse trailer and converted a rundown party bus into a food truck. In May, Shankland will start parking Gypsy Q at 3410 Brighton Boulevard, where he'll smoke brisket, pork shoulder, chicken and roast beef in that converted trailer, then sell plates, sandwiches and sides from the bus.

"I found it on Craigslist," he says of the Gypsy Q rig. "It was only a couple thousand dollars. The thing was awful, but at least it had good bones...so we gutted the entire thing."

Shankland was the executive chef at Hideaway Kitchen + Bar in Genesee until the restaurant closed in 2016 (before that he worked at Colt & Gray, Old Major and Parker Garage), and has been doing private parties and catering since then, while also working on perfecting his barbecue technique. He came up with the Gypsy concept during this time, taking a slightly different approach to barbecue.