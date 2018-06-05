Gypsy Q Is Denver's Most Hidden Barbecue Joint

Traffic on Brighton Boulevard moves pretty slowly these days, but that just gives you the chance to notice the alluring aroma of wood smoke coming from somewhere behind a row of warehouses between 34th and 35th streets. Follow a couple of sandwich-board signs down a dirt driveway and you'll find Nick Shankland's black, pink and blue Gypsy Q food truck. Today, Tuesday, June 5, marks Gypsy Q's first day in business — so it's possible you might be one of Shankland's first customers.

In the shadow of the Source Hotel and Market Hall next door, where guests will soon be paying hundreds of dollars a night for a room, Gypsy Q is tucked in among corrugated-steel shacks and abandoned brick warehouses. Just to the north, Zeppelin Station offers a modern food-hall experience, with multiple vendors peddling an international array of street-style cuisine. But there's nothing "street-style" about Shankland's setup; it's just pure "street," with folding picnic tables under a retractable awning, music blaring from the party van's speakers, and the smell of good food.

EXPAND Gypsy Q is now serving barbecue with a Southeast Asian twist. Mark Antonation

The chef has been working all winter to outfit a party bus with food-service equipment and convert a horse trailer into a cabinet smoker. Now he's turning out brisket, pulled pork and chicken in the Southern barbecue tradition, but with a southeastern twist — Southeast Asia, that is. You can have your choice of meat served on a bed of Excellent Flour Stick noodles with a side of cilantro, sliced jalapeños and Asian-inspired slaw, or perhaps made into a banh mi sandwich. If you insist on sauce, the Gypsy Q house blend is a lightly smoky mix that includes hoisin and soy sauce.