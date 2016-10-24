Hall Brewing Closes Taproom in Parker, Plans to Relocate in the Future

Hall Brewing has closed its Parker taproom. Hall Brewing Facebook page

Hall Brewing has closed its taproom at 10970 South Parker Road, posting a note on Facebook that it plans to reopen at a future date in downtown Parker. "Thank you for your support at our current location. Be sure to watch our Facebook page for our new brewery and Tap Room in downtown Parker. Enjoy all the Hall craft beers in the meantime at your local liquor store," the message says.

Brewery co-owner Sue Hall told Westword last week that the new location will be "a showcase brewery on Main Street," located in a planned new development with a hotel. "It will be worth waiting for," she said.

In the meantime, she says Hall Brewing hopes to have monthly events at its rural production brewery, which is located on the family's ranch. In addition to its own beers, which is serves on tap and in cans, Hall makes private-label beers for the Brown Palace and several local golf courses.

Hall Brewing began making beer on the ranch in late 2012 and opened its taproom about a year later.

