Handheld Grub: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, January 9-13

Hello 2017!: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, January 2-6


Handheld Grub: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, January 9-13

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.
By Westword Staff
American Grind was one of several new eateries to open the week of January 9, 2016.EXPAND
American Grind was one of several new eateries to open the week of January 9, 2016.
Mark Antonation
Burgers and tacos and empanadas, oh, my. There were plenty of noshables in this week's restaurant news, as New York City fast-food phenom Shake Shack announced plans to come to RiNo later this year — just as locavore burger bar American Grind was getting ready to sizzle as the newest addition to Avanti Food & Beverage. In Boulder, Roxie's Tacos embarked on a new brick-and-mortar adventure after serving up Indian tacos from a food truck since early last summer. And Argentinian grub returned to the Ballpark neighborhood with the debut of Lazo Empanadas in the former Buenos Aires Pizzeria spot.

If your tastes run a little farther east (to, say, Eastern Europe), you'll want to head west — to the European Market, where we uncovered some rare and tasty Bulgarian sandwiches along with plenty of Balkan specialty meats, cheeses and pantry items.

In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK:*
American Grind (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
El Jefe, 2450 West 44th Avenue
Lazo Empanadas, 1319 22nd Street
Roxie's Tacos, 1135 Broadway, Boulder

BARS/RESTAURANTS MOVING THIS WEEK:*
Il Posto, 2601 Larimer Street (from 2011 East 17th Avenue)

BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING THIS WEEK:*
Mariscos El Picudo
Vincenza's Italian Bakery & Deli

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

Related Locations

miles
Avanti Food & Beverage
More Info
More Info

3200 Pecos St.
Denver, CO 80211

720-269-4778

avantifandb.com

miles
Lazo Empanadas
More Info
More Info

1319 22nd Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80205

303-296-6710

facebook.com/lazofoods

miles
El Jefe
More Info
More Info

2450 W. 44th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80211

720-389-7615

www.eljefedenver.com

miles
Il Posto
More Info
More Info

2601 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-394-0100

www.ilpostodenver.com

