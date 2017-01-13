Handheld Grub: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, January 9-13

EXPAND American Grind was one of several new eateries to open the week of January 9, 2016. Mark Antonation

Burgers and tacos and empanadas, oh, my. There were plenty of noshables in this week's restaurant news, as New York City fast-food phenom Shake Shack announced plans to come to RiNo later this year — just as locavore burger bar American Grind was getting ready to sizzle as the newest addition to Avanti Food & Beverage. In Boulder, Roxie's Tacos embarked on a new brick-and-mortar adventure after serving up Indian tacos from a food truck since early last summer. And Argentinian grub returned to the Ballpark neighborhood with the debut of Lazo Empanadas in the former Buenos Aires Pizzeria spot.

If your tastes run a little farther east (to, say, Eastern Europe), you'll want to head west — to the European Market, where we uncovered some rare and tasty Bulgarian sandwiches along with plenty of Balkan specialty meats, cheeses and pantry items.

In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK:*

American Grind (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street

El Jefe, 2450 West 44th Avenue

Lazo Empanadas, 1319 22nd Street

Roxie's Tacos, 1135 Broadway, Boulder

BARS/RESTAURANTS MOVING THIS WEEK:*

Il Posto, 2601 Larimer Street (from 2011 East 17th Avenue)

BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING THIS WEEK:*

Mariscos El Picudo

Vincenza's Italian Bakery & Deli

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

