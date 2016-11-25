Happy Black Friday: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, November 21-25

By tomorrow morning, you'll have wallowed in enough gravy and mashed potatoes to feed a platoon; you'll have had your fill of turkey, turkey sandwiches and turkey tostadas. And you'll no longer be standing in front of the refrigerator with the door open because of the dread and sweats induced by the thought of more leftovers. It's time to let someone else do the cooking! Head over to Avelina at 1550 17th Street downtown, which launches its first brunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on November 26. Count us in for breakfast flatbread topped with bacon, a fried egg and caramelized onion and the drink special Avelina calls the Morning After ($59): two bottles of Domanda prosecco, bellini or mimosa mixer, and a round of Bloody Mary shots for your group.

If a simpler breakfast is more your thing, Vietnamese and Chinese rice soups — chao and congee, respectively — are a warm and nurturing way to start the day. Check out our recommendations for places to try both.

For something more on the boozy side, here's what Williams & Graham owner Sean Kenyon says about the cocktail scene and the growth of his bar, which just celebrated its fifth anniversary.

In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK*

Maddie's (Saturday), 2425 South Downing Street

Motomaki, 14650 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

The Skyline Pub, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater

Torchy's Tacos, 7159 West 88th Avenue, Westminster

BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING THIS WEEK*

The Cooler, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater

The Inventing Room (Saturday), 202 Lawrence Street

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping

