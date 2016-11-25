menu

Happy Black Friday: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, November 21-25

Hokey Poke: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, November 14-18


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Happy Black Friday: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, November 21-25

Friday, November 25, 2016 at 7:56 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
Congee: something simple at the Empress Seafood Restaurant after a couple of days of turkey.EXPAND
Congee: something simple at the Empress Seafood Restaurant after a couple of days of turkey.
Mark Antonation
A A

By tomorrow morning, you'll have wallowed in enough gravy and mashed potatoes to feed a platoon; you'll have had your fill of turkey, turkey sandwiches and turkey tostadas. And you'll no longer be standing in front of the refrigerator with the door open because of the dread and sweats induced by the thought of more leftovers. It's time to let someone else do the cooking! Head over to Avelina at 1550 17th Street downtown, which launches its first brunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on November 26. Count us in for breakfast flatbread topped with bacon, a fried egg and caramelized onion and the drink special Avelina calls the Morning After ($59): two bottles of Domanda prosecco, bellini or mimosa mixer, and a round of Bloody Mary shots for your group.

If a simpler breakfast is more your thing, Vietnamese and Chinese rice soups — chao and congee, respectively — are a warm and nurturing way to start the day. Check out our recommendations for places to try both.

Related Stories

For something more on the boozy side, here's what Williams & Graham owner Sean Kenyon says about the cocktail scene and the growth of his bar, which just celebrated its fifth anniversary.

In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK*
Maddie's (Saturday), 2425 South Downing Street
Motomaki, 14650 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
The Skyline Pub, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
Torchy's Tacos, 7159 West 88th Avenue, Westminster

BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING THIS WEEK*
The Cooler, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
The Inventing Room (Saturday), 202 Lawrence Street

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Maddie's
More Info
More Info

2425 S. Downing St.
Denver, CO 80210

720-389-8068

www.maddiesrestaurant.com

miles
Motomaki
More Info
More Info

14650 W. Colfax Ave.
Lakewood, Colorado 80401

motomaki.com

miles
Avelina
More Info
More Info

1550 17th St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

720-904-6711

www.avelinadenver.com

miles
The Skyline Pub
More Info
More Info

2045 Sheridan Blvd.
Lakewood, CO 80214

720-536-4836

miles
Williams & Graham
More Info
More Info

3160 Tejon St.
Denver, CO 80211

303-997-8886

www.williamsandgraham.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >