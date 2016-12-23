Happy Holidays! A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, December 19-23

EXPAND The dulce de leche stack at Avelina is part of what earned the eatery a spot on our list of the ten best new restaurants of 2016. Danielle Lirette

As the year comes to an end, we've started looking back at the best of what Denver chefs and restaurateurs brought to the table in 2016. Gretchen Kurtz chalked up her final restaurant review of the year — and it was a good one. Read what impressed our critic about Avelina, which was good enough to make our list of the ten best new restaurants of the year. We dig places that pour a good drink, too, so we also compiled a list of the ten best new bars of 2016.

But we're also looking forward to great things ahead in 2017. Laura Shunk had a spirited conversation with chef/restaurateur Andrea Frizzi, who will reopen his delightful Italian eatery, Il Posto, in a new location at the beginning of the year. And Jonathan Shikes laid out a list of ten new breweries coming to the city in the new year. In other news:

RESTAURANTS/BARS REOPENING THIS WEEK*:

Chubby's (new building at the same address), 1231 West 38th Avenue

RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING THIS WEEK*:

World of Beer, 921 Pearl Street, Boulder

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

