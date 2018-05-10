The Happiest Hour: Ultreia's Deals Are on the Right Track

If we compare afternoon drinking traditions the world over, few rise to the ebullience of the Spanish tapas experience. In Spain, patrons pour into tapas bars for a short glass — a caña — of beer and a snack in the afternoon, which could be a slice of ham, a croquette, a pile of potatoes, a piece of toast slicked with tangy tomato sauce, or some sort of tinned seafood. In some establishments, these snacks are free; in most, they're priced low to encourage daily participation in the ritual. And people participate: By twilight, tapas bars are usually standing-room-only and operating at shouting volume.

In America, even the most faithfully executed Spanish restaurants seem hard-pressed to capture the spirit of the tapas experience on the Iberian peninsula. Blame the health department, perhaps, as there are stricter rules against how you can dole out and store food. Or maybe it's our early supper hour, since tapas time in Spain is really a stopgap between the midday meal and a late dinner. It could just be our dining culture; if we're not at a cocktail party, we're less okay with consuming bites without being seated, and we're always looking for portion sizes to build a meal.

EXPAND The chef's selection of pintxos. Laura Shunk

Ultreia, which our critic Gretchen Kurtz already reviewed in full, caters mostly to those American preferences at its Union Station location (1701 Wynkoop Street): Everyone gets a seat, and lunch and dinner menus are built so that diners can build a proper meal, even as they're navigating a list of small plates. But during happy hour, which runs Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., they've implemented a menu that has the potential to edge us toward embracing a more Spanish-style experience.