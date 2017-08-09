Healthful Juices: Your Next Stop for a Jamaican Lunch

Jerk chicken with plantains, rice and cabbage (and a sample of curry chicken, because we love it) at Healthful Juices.

Caribbean cooking comes and goes in Five Points. A few intrepid food hunters may remember long-gone joints like the Cat Island Cafe and Sadie's Caribbean Cafe, or have perhaps visited A Taste of Haiti at 2622 Welton Street or tucked into the "Island-style pates" (similar to overstuffed empanadas) at the Welton Street Cafe. Those of you who can't live without your jerk chicken, braised oxtail and Irish moss smoothies will be pleased to see that Healthful Juices has added its Jamaican style to 2736 Welton Street in the plaza just behind the Welton Street Cafe.

Healthful Juices is a spinoff of Island Peppapot, the catering company and street-food stand operated by Paul March and Angela Smith. You may have encountered Island Peppapot on the 16th Street Mall or at Finn's Manor, just a few blocks over on Larimer Street.

The new place is named after Jamaican juices like sorrel (hibiscus), ginger and carrot, and fruit smoothies thickened with Irish moss, a type of seaweed packed with vitamins and other nutrients. But there's also a full menu of Jamaican entrees, sandwiches and patties (a little smaller and more delicate than it's neighbor's pates).