Your First Meal of 2018 Could Be Hedge Row's New Brunch

If you're the kind of person who likes to be first at anything, here's a first that will give you brunch bragging rights while filling your belly on the first day of 2018. Cherry Creek's Hedge Row, which opened at 100 Steele Street last July, is launching brunch and has chosen Monday, January 1, to debut its fresh-baked pastries, eggy inventions and eye-opening cocktails.

Hedge Row is the creation of the Kitchen Restaurant Group, which also runs the Kitchen in Boulder and Denver as well as several locations of Next Door American Eatery. Like its siblings, Hedge Row focuses on local, sustainable food sourcing and simple presentations that allow the ingredients to shine. A wood-burning oven gives a little extra depth to many of the dishes on the lunch and dinner menus, and the same is true for the new brunch slate.

EXPAND Wild mushrooms, kale and scrambled eggs top a fat wedge of toast. Mark Antonation