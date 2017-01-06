menu

Hello 2017!: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, January 2-6


Hello 2017!: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, January 2-6

Friday, January 6, 2017 at 4:55 p.m.
By Westword Staff
El Bohio Criollo serves Cuban specialties in Golden.EXPAND
El Bohio Criollo serves Cuban specialties in Golden.
Mark Antonation
A new year begins, and with it, the count of restaurant openings and closings resets. We're already off to a good start, especially where familiar breakfast joints are concerned. The team behind the two DJ's Cafe locations (in Berkeley and on Lincoln Street) opened a third on East Colfax Avenue, while Gaia Bistro assumed a new identity as Yardbird in the former Black Pearl space just a few doors north on South Pearl Street.

We also took a closer look at a newcomer from last fall: Cuban kitchen El Bohio Criollo, which made the leap from food truck to permanent Golden address last fall and is cooking up some tasty Cubano sandwiches and other Caribbean specialties.

Our Colorado Concierge advice series continues with ideas for interactive date nights at five Denver restaurants, while we also introduced a new series called Twenty-Something for Twenty-Somethings, which hunts down reasonably priced meals at some of the city's trendiest restaurants.

In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK:*
DJ's Colfax Cafe, 1490 Eudora Street
Logan House Coffee Company (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Yardbird, 1529 South Pearl Street

BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING THIS WEEK:*
Dragon Cafe, 2700 East Sixth Avenue
Gaia Bistro, 1551 South Pearl Street
M Uptown, 700 East 17th Avenue
McCormick's Fish House & Bar, 1659 Wazee Street

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

Yardbird
1529 S. Pearl St.
Denver, Colorado 80210

miles
DJ's Colfax Cafe
1490 Eudora St.
Denver, Colorado 80220

720-541-7467

breakfastdenver.co

miles
El Bohio Criollo
2080 Youngfield St.
Golden, Colorado 80401

720-840-0342

facebook.com/Él-Bohio-Criollo-Cuban-Cuisine-1512596625699347

