Hello 2017!: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, January 2-6

A new year begins, and with it, the count of restaurant openings and closings resets. We're already off to a good start, especially where familiar breakfast joints are concerned. The team behind the two DJ's Cafe locations (in Berkeley and on Lincoln Street) opened a third on East Colfax Avenue, while Gaia Bistro assumed a new identity as Yardbird in the former Black Pearl space just a few doors north on South Pearl Street.

We also took a closer look at a newcomer from last fall: Cuban kitchen El Bohio Criollo, which made the leap from food truck to permanent Golden address last fall and is cooking up some tasty Cubano sandwiches and other Caribbean specialties.

Our Colorado Concierge advice series continues with ideas for interactive date nights at five Denver restaurants, while we also introduced a new series called Twenty-Something for Twenty-Somethings, which hunts down reasonably priced meals at some of the city's trendiest restaurants.

In other news:

BARS/RESTAURANTS OPENING THIS WEEK:*

DJ's Colfax Cafe, 1490 Eudora Street

Logan House Coffee Company (inside Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Yardbird, 1529 South Pearl Street

BARS/RESTAURANTS CLOSING THIS WEEK:*

Dragon Cafe, 2700 East Sixth Avenue

Gaia Bistro, 1551 South Pearl Street

M Uptown, 700 East 17th Avenue

McCormick's Fish House & Bar, 1659 Wazee Street

*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.

